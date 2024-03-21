Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris announced his intentions to be the next leader of Fine Gael, clearing the path for him to be Taoiseach.
- Leo Varadkar laughed off ‘legacy’ questions by journalists in Brussels today.
- A security guard was suspended after a video of asylum seeker being punched in Dublin accommodation centre was published by The Journal.
- Ten men appeared in courts across Co Cork charged with drug importation ‘conspiracy’.
- Minister Helen McEntee said disciplinary process for garda suspended over bicycle took ‘longer than anybody would like‘.
- Independent TD Marc MacSharry settled legal action against SIPO.
- Competition watchdog blocked Dublin Airport operator from purchasing private car park.
- A man appeared in court charged over New Year’s Eve arson attack at former Ringsend pub
INTERNATIONAL
#EUROPEAN COUNCIL The leaders of the 27 EU member states called for an immediate humanitarian pause to fighting in Gaza leading to a “sustainable ceasefire” at a summit in Brussels.
#LEGAL WOES Donald Trump owes $454 million for fraud to a court by Monday - but can he pay it?
#GAZA The US circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages” in Gaza.
#LISBON Centre-right politician Luis Montenegro was appointed prime minister of Portugal but still needs to form a coalition government.
PARTING SHOT
The award-winning children’s TV show Dizzy Deliveries is to return with a new series to RTÉ next month.
The innovative television show uses the Lámh sign system, a key word signing system used by children and adults with Down syndrome, autism, and communication difficulties to support their communication and self-expression.
You can read more about the show, and catch a bonus episode, here.
