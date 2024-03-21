Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Simon Harris leaves Government buildings before announcing his intention to be the next leader of Fine Gael. Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

European Council President Charles Michel addresses a media conference at an EU Summit in Brussels. Alamy Alamy

#EUROPEAN COUNCIL The leaders of the 27 EU member states called for an immediate humanitarian pause to fighting in Gaza leading to a “sustainable ceasefire” at a summit in Brussels.

#LEGAL WOES Donald Trump owes $454 million for fraud to a court by Monday - but can he pay it?

#GAZA The US circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages” in Gaza.

#LISBON Centre-right politician Luis Montenegro was appointed prime minister of Portugal but still needs to form a coalition government.

PARTING SHOT

The Dizzy Deliveries show is the first ever to use Lámh signs as an integral part of its communication. RTÉ RTÉ

The award-winning children’s TV show Dizzy Deliveries is to return with a new series to RTÉ next month.

The innovative television show uses the Lámh sign system, a key word signing system used by children and adults with Down syndrome, autism, and communication difficulties to support their communication and self-expression.

You can read more about the show, and catch a bonus episode, here.