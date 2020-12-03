#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 3 December 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2918 Performing Arts Protest Ballet teacher Niamh O’ Flannagain protesting outside the Dáil as part of a group calling on the government to reopen the performing arts sector. Source: LEAH FARRELL

WORLD

seal-census-by-drone Seal pups on the Fame Islands off the coast of Northumberland in England today. Source: PA

#COVID VACCINE: The European Medicines Agency insisted it has the “most appropriate” method to approve a Covid-19 vaccine. 

#BRISTOL: Four people died after a large explosion at a waste water treatment plant in the UK. 

#STOCKHOLM: Swedish prosecutors no longer suspect a woman of holding her son captive in their apartment for decades, saying he had not been held against his will. 

PARTING SHOT 

Nursing home residents in Cork whose facility was saved from closure earlier this year received some festive cheer earlier today.

Students from a nearby primary school a special rendition of After All by The Frank And Walters.

Mount Cara on Redemption Road in Cork city was set to close in January of next year, but a campaign by staff and families of residents helped management pledge to keep it open.

Today third class pupils from North Monastery Primary School sang festive songs outside the facility on the northside of the city.

Orla Dwyer
