Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- A further six people died and 183 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland, with NPHET saying today’s numbers are likely underreported due to an IT error.
- The final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes will be published next month.
- Gardaí and other investigating agencies are to be given greater powers to tackle economic crime and corruption.
- A post-Brexit trade deal can be struck within days, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.
- HSE CEO Paul Reid has said it is ‘realistic’ that Ireland could start its Covid-19 vaccination programme early in January.
- Workers in high-risk environments like meat factories could be prioritised for the Covid-19 vaccine when it is rolled out in Ireland.
- The government voting against a motion to pay student nurses and midwives has been described as “cold-hearted” and a “betrayal” that won’t be forgotten.
- Renua was found to be in breach of its statutory obligations by failing to inform the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) how it spent public funding last year.
- People buying tickets for concerts next summer should be aware they will not be entitled to refunds if the events are rescheduled, the Tánaiste has said.
- Sinn Féin said claims made by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that he has been targeted by supporters of the party with racist and homophobic abuse are “without any foundation”.
- A new umbrella group of public figures and various social justice groups have launched as ‘Le Chéile’ as part of efforts to combat the rise of the far-right in Ireland.
WORLD
#COVID VACCINE: The European Medicines Agency insisted it has the “most appropriate” method to approve a Covid-19 vaccine.
#BRISTOL: Four people died after a large explosion at a waste water treatment plant in the UK.
#STOCKHOLM: Swedish prosecutors no longer suspect a woman of holding her son captive in their apartment for decades, saying he had not been held against his will.
PARTING SHOT
Nursing home residents in Cork whose facility was saved from closure earlier this year received some festive cheer earlier today.
Students from a nearby primary school a special rendition of After All by The Frank And Walters.
Mount Cara on Redemption Road in Cork city was set to close in January of next year, but a campaign by staff and families of residents helped management pledge to keep it open.
Today third class pupils from North Monastery Primary School sang festive songs outside the facility on the northside of the city.
This is lovely ❤️✨— Fiona Corcoran (@fiona96fmnews) December 3, 2020
The Frank & Walters joined the 3rd class pupils of @northmonprimary to sing a special rendition of After All for the residents of Mount Cara Nursing Home this morning#Christmas #virtualhugs #frankandwalters pic.twitter.com/QDSrI4cGV0
