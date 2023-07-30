Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

HERE ARE THE main stories that made the headlines today.

IRELAND

LASZLO GECZO / INPHO James McCarthy lifts the Sam Maguire after Dublin defeat Kerry to win the All-Ireland championship. LASZLO GECZO / INPHO / INPHO

WORLD

AP Rescue workers inspect the site after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district. AP

#PAKISTAN: A bomb at a rally being held by supporters of a hardline cleric and political leader in Pakistan killed at least 40 people and injured more than 150.

#CHINA: Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from flood-prone areas of Beijing as Typhoon Doksuri lashed China’s capital with heavy rain today and residents were urged to stay indoors.

#RUSSIA: Russia said it had downed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and the Crimea peninsula, in attacks that damaged two office towers in the capital and briefly shut an international airport.

PARTING SHOT

For the day that’s in it, Dublin captain and star James McCarthy enjoyed a well-earned pint in the post-match press briefing.

James McCarthy enjoying the most well-earned pint of Guinness ever pic.twitter.com/ICKHGtVWpG — Niall McIntyre (@NiallMcintyre) July 30, 2023