Sunday 30 July 2023
LASZLO GECZO/INPHO James McCarthy lifts the Sam Maguire after Dublin defeat Kerry to win the All-Ireland championship.
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Dublin win the All-Ireland, new Civil War monument made, and delivery drivers protest.
1 hour ago

HERE ARE THE main stories that made the headlines today.

IRELAND 

download (5) LASZLO GECZO / INPHO James McCarthy lifts the Sam Maguire after Dublin defeat Kerry to win the All-Ireland championship. LASZLO GECZO / INPHO / INPHO

  • Dublin defeated Kerry in a tense final to become All-Ireland champions yet again.
  • A new monument to the National Army soldiers killed during the Irish Civil War was unveiled.
  • Delivery drivers gathered in Dublin city centre to protest against violence towards them, bike thefts and poor pay conditions.
  • A man was hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault in Dublin overnight.
  • It was revealed that six out of every 100 passengers on Iarnród Éireann rail services last year were travelling without a valid ticket, according to the results of surveys commissioned by the National Transport Authority.
  • Police in Northern Ireland said that a fire that was lit intentionally at a residential property could have had “catastrophic” consequences if it wasn’t for the swift actions of the emergency services.
  • The Journal revealed that an investment firm linked to a religious group has been awarded a contract for housing international protection applicants.
  • It was confirmed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that the licensing law changes that will allow nightclubs to open until 6am and pubs to open until 12.30am will not be ready by Christmas party season this year. 

WORLD 

river (84) AP Rescue workers inspect the site after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district. AP

#PAKISTAN: A bomb at a rally being held by supporters of a hardline cleric and political leader in Pakistan killed at least 40 people and injured more than 150.

#CHINA: Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from flood-prone areas of Beijing as Typhoon Doksuri lashed China’s capital with heavy rain today and residents were urged to stay indoors. 

#RUSSIA: Russia said it had downed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and the Crimea peninsula, in attacks that damaged two office towers in the capital and briefly shut an international airport.

 PARTING SHOT

For the day that’s in it, Dublin captain and star James McCarthy enjoyed a well-earned pint in the post-match press briefing.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
