Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
HERE ARE THE main stories that made the headlines today.
#PAKISTAN: A bomb at a rally being held by supporters of a hardline cleric and political leader in Pakistan killed at least 40 people and injured more than 150.
#CHINA: Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from flood-prone areas of Beijing as Typhoon Doksuri lashed China’s capital with heavy rain today and residents were urged to stay indoors.
#RUSSIA: Russia said it had downed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and the Crimea peninsula, in attacks that damaged two office towers in the capital and briefly shut an international airport.
For the day that’s in it, Dublin captain and star James McCarthy enjoyed a well-earned pint in the post-match press briefing.
James McCarthy enjoying the most well-earned pint of Guinness ever pic.twitter.com/ICKHGtVWpG— Niall McIntyre (@NiallMcintyre) July 30, 2023
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site