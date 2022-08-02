Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured are members of the public walking with the Poolbeg Chimneys in the background on the Grand Canal Dock in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

#TAIWAN: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan today, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China that have sent tensions between the world’s two superpowers soaring.

#UKRAINE: The first official shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russia’s invasion has reached Turkish territorial waters near the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait.

#UK: BBC’s Mock the Week is to end after 21 series and over 200 episodes.

PARTING SHOT

It’s the Tuesday after the August Bank Holiday weekend.

It’s time to sit back, releax and watch a load of dogs having the craic. You can thank me later.