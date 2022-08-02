Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 8:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,284 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5831457

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Grand Canal Dock8864 Pictured are members of the public walking with the Poolbeg Chimneys in the background on the Grand Canal Dock in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

us-house-speaker-nancy-pelosi-visits-taiwan Source: Handout/Taiwan Foreign Ministr

#TAIWAN: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan today, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China that have sent tensions between the world’s two superpowers soaring.

#UKRAINE: The first official shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russia’s invasion has reached Turkish territorial waters near the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait.

#UK: BBC’s Mock the Week is to end after 21 series and over 200 episodes.

PARTING SHOT

It’s the Tuesday after the August Bank Holiday weekend.

It’s time to sit back, releax and watch a load of dogs having the craic.  You can thank me later. 

Source: Grumpy Dogs/YouTube

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie