Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 24°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

New bill aims to reform how personal injury claims are handled

The new legislation aims to introduce a new mediation system and reduce fraud.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 3:31 PM
57 minutes ago 1,923 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5831218
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Updated 40 minutes ago

LEGISLATION TO REFORM how personal injury claims are dealt with in Ireland has been published.

The new bill, which could become law before the end of the year, aims to enhance and reform the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

It seeks to introduce a new mediation system, to allow claims for psychological distress, extend the amount of time injuries are examined and reduce fraud – by introducing proof of identity and disclosing information to Gardaí.

The bill – the Personal Injuries Resolution Board Bill 2022 – was published by Minister of State Robert Troy, whose portfolio comes with responsibility for the PIAB.

Troy said the legislation will establish a new and enhanced Personal Injuries Resolution Board and represents a “significant step-change” in Ireland’s personal injuries framework.

The Longford-Westmeath TD said the bill, once enacted, will increase the number of personal injury claims settled through an enhanced Resolution Board and reduce the expense and time associated with personal injuries litigation.

Troy is also proposing to amend part of the act to encourage early resolution of claims and minimise costs.

“Increasing the statutory functions of the Board has been a priority for me and the Bill will enable it to undertake its work in an enhanced manner,” Troy said.

“The new PIRB will enable more claimants and respondents to avail of an enhanced personal injuries resolution board but crucially to have their claims resolved through mediation also, thereby reducing the need to go to court.”

The Bill provides that where the claimant proceeds to litigation an assessment that has been accepted by a respondent will have the status of an offer of tender payment.

In circumstances where the court award is not greater than the PIAB assessment the claimant will not recover their costs and will generally also be liable for the respondent’s legal costs.

The PIAB was established in a bid to fairly, promptly and transparently compensate the victims of accidents involving personal injuries in a cost-effective manner.

It assesses compensation claims arising from personal injuries sustained as a result of a motor, workplace or public liability incidents.

The PIAB’s recently published annual report revealed that personal injury awards were €118 million lower in 2021 compared to the last full year before the pandemic.

The average processing time of a claim through PIAB was 10.5 months and the rate of awards accepted by both parties was 44% – which was down from 51% in 2020.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie