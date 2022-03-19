Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A mural of Grace O'Malley painted by Katherina Rupit as a result of Commercial Sponsership on Aungier St is facing prosecution for an unauthorised work. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

An elderly man is seen walking among the debris of a damaged residence by artillery attacks in Kyiv. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Russia admitted to using hypersonic missiles in western Ukraine for the first time as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Switzerland to freeze the assets of Russian oligarchs in the country.

#UK: Boris Johnson came under fire for comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit.

#JOB LOSSES: Tory chairman Oliver Dowden said P&O Ferries and its parent company DP World should be “in no doubt” that the UK Government is considering its links with them following the mass sacking of 800 seafarers.

#DRILLS: Four US soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a Nato exercise in Norway unrelated to the Ukraine war.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland beat Scotland to claim the Triple Crown in the Six Nations, their first since 2018.

Having claimed a bonus-point victory, they are currently sitting at the top of the championship table. All eyes now turn to the Stade de France to see if Grand Slam-chasing France can beat Eddie Jones’ England and snatch the title from our grasp.

The game kicks off at 8.00pm.