Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that programmes which allow people to travel between Ireland the US need to be expanded.
- The President and Minister for Foreign Affairs led tributes to Irish representative to the United Nations Jim Kelly after he passed away suddenly.
- New terms of reference for the Climate Action Delivery Board removed a requirement for the board to report to Government every quarter.
- Gardaí seized a loaded shotgun and ammunition during a search of a house in Dublin yesterday.
- Irish-American US Congressman Brendan Boyle said it is enormously helpful to have a US President who has such strong links to and a deep understanding of Ireland.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE: Russia admitted to using hypersonic missiles in western Ukraine for the first time as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Switzerland to freeze the assets of Russian oligarchs in the country.
#UK: Boris Johnson came under fire for comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit.
#JOB LOSSES: Tory chairman Oliver Dowden said P&O Ferries and its parent company DP World should be “in no doubt” that the UK Government is considering its links with them following the mass sacking of 800 seafarers.
#DRILLS: Four US soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a Nato exercise in Norway unrelated to the Ukraine war.
PARTING SHOT
Ireland beat Scotland to claim the Triple Crown in the Six Nations, their first since 2018.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Having claimed a bonus-point victory, they are currently sitting at the top of the championship table. All eyes now turn to the Stade de France to see if Grand Slam-chasing France can beat Eddie Jones’ England and snatch the title from our grasp.
The game kicks off at 8.00pm.
Triple Crown Winners 2022! 🏆#TeamOfUs | #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/3ArNvBy3V3— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 19, 2022
COMMENTS