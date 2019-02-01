Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Wild Wicklow deer break cover to find food on a snow-covered Wicklow Gap. Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Activists wear masks to look like U.S president Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest for the INF treaty in front of the American embassy in Berlin Source: Omer Messinger/PA Images

#COLD WAR The USA announced it would pull out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with Russia, a centerpiece of arms control since the Cold War.

#ROCK OFF Britain reacted with fury after a European Council document published today described Gibraltar as a “colony”.

#SYRIA A US court found the Syrian government culpable in the 2012 death of journalist Marie Colvin, ordering it to pay $302.5 million in compensation.

PARTING SHOT

The death of British comedian Jeremy Hardy at the age of 57 was also announced today.

A panellist on BBC TV and radio programmes such as Mock the Week and QI, Hardy was described by colleagues at BBC Radio 4 as “one of the funniest people around”.

If you hadn’t heard of him before, here’s one of his more relevant quips:

‘Northern Ireland is part of Ireland, not Britain, as can clearly be seen from aerial photographs.’

RIP Jeremy Hardy — Kevin Meagher (@KevinPMeagher) February 1, 2019 Source: Kevin Meagher /Twitter

