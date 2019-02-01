This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 1 Feb 2019, 8:56 PM
56 minutes ago 1,964 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4473169

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LR WILD WICKLOW DEER II2A9596_90563346 Wild Wicklow deer break cover to find food on a snow-covered Wicklow Gap. Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Protest Against the Dissolution of the INF Treaty Activists wear masks to look like U.S president Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest for the INF treaty in front of the American embassy in Berlin Source: Omer Messinger/PA Images

#COLD WAR The USA announced it would pull out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with Russia, a centerpiece of arms control since the Cold War.

#ROCK OFF Britain reacted with fury after a European Council document published today described Gibraltar as a “colony”.

#SYRIA A US court found the Syrian government culpable in the 2012 death of journalist Marie Colvin, ordering it to pay $302.5 million in compensation.

PARTING SHOT

The death of British comedian Jeremy Hardy at the age of 57 was also announced today.

A panellist on BBC TV and radio programmes such as Mock the Week and QI, Hardy was described by colleagues at BBC Radio 4 as “one of the funniest people around”.

If you hadn’t heard of him before, here’s one of his more relevant quips:

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one or more of the stories above.

