Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Investigations are underway after a patient’s medical details were allegedly leaked after she had a termination at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin this week.
- A review of costs of the new National Children’s Hospital will not be able to find any individual liable for the skyrocketing overruns, it has been confirmed.
- Nurses will meet over the weekend to discuss the possibility of holding strikes on additional dates to the ones already announced.
- A substantial amount of ammunition was found during a garda operation in Co Louth.
- A woman whose boyfriend was killed and dumped in a slurry pit told the Central Criminal Court that she complained to gardaí when missing person posters were put up to find him.
- A 27 year-old man was killed in a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Limerick, while another man died following a single vehicle crash in Co Offaly.
- An eighth person was arrested in connection with the murder of community worker Ian Ogle in Belfast last weekend.
- Anti-abortion campaigners protested outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth.
- A man has been charged in connection with the assault of Meath man Seán Cox in Liverpool in April last year.
INTERNATIONAL
#COLD WAR The USA announced it would pull out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with Russia, a centerpiece of arms control since the Cold War.
#ROCK OFF Britain reacted with fury after a European Council document published today described Gibraltar as a “colony”.
#SYRIA A US court found the Syrian government culpable in the 2012 death of journalist Marie Colvin, ordering it to pay $302.5 million in compensation.
PARTING SHOT
The death of British comedian Jeremy Hardy at the age of 57 was also announced today.
A panellist on BBC TV and radio programmes such as Mock the Week and QI, Hardy was described by colleagues at BBC Radio 4 as “one of the funniest people around”.
If you hadn’t heard of him before, here’s one of his more relevant quips:
