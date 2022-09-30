Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE: Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions – Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin.
UK: Police investigating the death of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett are probing the reported discovery of a human skull.
#NORD STREAM: The four leaks affecting the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were caused by underwater explosions corresponding to hundreds of kilogrammes of explosives, a Danish-Swedish report said today.
Summer is well and truly gone. Tomorrow marks the first day of October.
It’s wet. It’s windy and it’s getting colder.
C’mere and forget about that for a while and watch a video of a few dogs having the craic.
Have a nice weekend from all of us at Journal Towers.
(Click here if the video is not showing below)
