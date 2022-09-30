Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Merchandise for sale at the Fianna Fail Ard Fheis in the RDS, Dublin. Source: Sam Boal via RolingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Vladimir Putin speaks during celebrations marking the incorporation of regions of Ukraine to join Russia in Red Squar. Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE: Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions – Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin.

UK: Police investigating the death of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett are probing the reported discovery of a human skull.

#NORD STREAM: The four leaks affecting the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were caused by underwater explosions corresponding to hundreds of kilogrammes of explosives, a Danish-Swedish report said today.

