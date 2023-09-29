Advertisement

# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach 01 Government Information Service Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured meeting with Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, in Government Buildings today. Government Information Service

INTERNATIONAL

poetic-justice-tupac-shakur-1993 Alamy Stock Photo File image Tupac Shakur. Alamy Stock Photo

#TUPAC One of the last living witnesses to the drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 has been charged with murder.

#PAKISTAN At least 40 people were killed and dozens more wounded in Pakistan’s Balochistan province today by a suicide bomber targeting a procession marking the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed.

#NEW YORK A rush-hour rainstorm swamped New York City, shutting down parts of the subway system, and flooding streets and highways.

#CALIFORNIA US Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, a centrist Democrat who broke gender barriers throughout her long career in local and national politics, died aged 90.

#HADRIAN’S WALL New shoots are expected to grow from the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree but it will never be the same again, experts have said.

PARTING SHOT

rome-italy-29th-sep-2023-shane-lowry-irl-during-the-ryder-cup-2023-at-marco-simone-golf-country-club-on-september-29-2023-in-rome-italy-credit-independent-photo-agencyalamy-live-news Alamy Stock Photo Shane Lowry conducts the crowd. Alamy Stock Photo

Europe have a five-point lead after the USA failed to win a match across a Ryder Cup day for the first time in history.

It is the joint-largest first-day lead the Ryder Cup has seen since 1979, and it means Europe need just eight points out of the remaining 20 to win the Cup.

Hopes of a closely-fought competition look like they will be deferred another two years. 

