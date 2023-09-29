Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Government Information Service Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured meeting with Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, in Government Buildings today. Government Information Service

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo File image Tupac Shakur. Alamy Stock Photo

#TUPAC One of the last living witnesses to the drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 has been charged with murder.

#PAKISTAN At least 40 people were killed and dozens more wounded in Pakistan’s Balochistan province today by a suicide bomber targeting a procession marking the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed.

#NEW YORK A rush-hour rainstorm swamped New York City, shutting down parts of the subway system, and flooding streets and highways.

#CALIFORNIA US Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, a centrist Democrat who broke gender barriers throughout her long career in local and national politics, died aged 90.

#HADRIAN’S WALL New shoots are expected to grow from the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree but it will never be the same again, experts have said.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Shane Lowry conducts the crowd. Alamy Stock Photo

Europe have a five-point lead after the USA failed to win a match across a Ryder Cup day for the first time in history.

It is the joint-largest first-day lead the Ryder Cup has seen since 1979, and it means Europe need just eight points out of the remaining 20 to win the Cup.

Hopes of a closely-fought competition look like they will be deferred another two years.