Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND

Eliza (7) from Ukraine trying to find a toy from donations given by members of the public in the Palyanytsya centre on 44 Clarendon Street, Dublin 2. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

An elderly woman with her dogs walk past a residential building damaged by a Russian air strike in Borodyanka, Bucha Raion of Kyiv Oblast. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was now massing forces in a bid to realise its “ill ambitions” in the eastern Donbas region while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian troops had suffered “significant losses”.

#HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL The UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

#SUPREME COURT The US Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, securing her place as the first black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court.

#OLD BAILEY A terror suspect accused of murdering veteran MP David Amess in a church said he wanted to kill a politician to stop him “harming Muslims” in Syria.

PARTING SHOT

An bhfuil athbheochan shuntasach ar siúl sa Ghaeilge?

In this episode of The Explainer, The Journal looks at whether there is a revival of the Irish language underway.

The episode examines, among other things, how Irish forms part of some people’s identities, and what supports are still needed from the State to help the language to continue to flourish.

You can have a listen below.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud