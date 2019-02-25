Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Retired surgeon Michael Shine, who groped seven boys in his care over three decades, has been jailed for four years.
- A 16-year-old boy who was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Carlow has been named as Eamon Kavanagh.
- Thieves who vandalised a crypt in Dublin have stolen the head of an 800-year-old mummy known as The Crusader.
- Gardaí investigating the murder of DJ Bobby Ryan found evidence of blood stains in the sitting room and bedroom of his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home.
- Documents showed that Met Éireann staff have been advised not to talk ‘despair’ over climate change and to use positive language.
- The family of Clodagh Hawe have said they are still seeking answers as to why her husband, Alan, murdered his wife and three sons in 2016.
- Families of children with a rare genetic condition have criticised the HSE’s decision not to reimburse a drug that could improve their quality of life.
- A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the M50 in Dublin this morning.
- A Spar store on Dublin’s O’Connell Street has been revealed as the seller of Saturday’s €10.2 million winning Lotto ticket.
INTERNATIONAL
#THE OSCARS: Green Book won The Academy Award for Best Film as Olivia Colman won Best Actress in last night’s Hollywood bash.
#BREXIT: The UK’s Labour party has said it will back a second referendum as part of efforts to stop a no-deal Brexit.
#EMILIANO SALA: The plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala that crashed in the English Channel was found in three parts, British investigators have said.
PARTING SHOTSource: Guardian News/YouTube
If you thought you’d seen it all on Brexit, here’s Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte showing Theresa May how to play pool. It doesn’t look like the UK PM has had many frames down her local.
