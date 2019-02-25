This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Michael Shine jailed, ‘The Crusader’ stolen in Dublin and Labour looks towards second referendum.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 25 Feb 2019, 9:07 PM
15 minutes ago 603 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4512899

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

IMG_7681_1 Danny and Abbey Murphy at Cork City Council's newest playground in Bishopstown. Source: Michael O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

91st Academy Awards - Press Room The winners of the four acting categories in last night's Academy Awards. Source: Jordan Strauss/PA Images

#THE OSCARS: Green Book won The Academy Award for Best Film as Olivia Colman won Best Actress in last night’s Hollywood bash. 

#BREXIT: The UK’s Labour party has said it will back a second referendum as part of efforts to stop a no-deal Brexit.

#EMILIANO SALA: The plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala that crashed in the English Channel was found in three parts, British investigators have said.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

If you thought you’d seen it all on Brexit, here’s Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte showing Theresa May how to play pool. It doesn’t look like the UK PM has had many frames down her local.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    51,823  43
    2
    		Opinion: There is a wonder-drug that all schools should be prescribing
    49,666  14
    3
    		Liam Adams dies in custody of terminal cancer aged 63
    45,498  39
    Fora
    1
    		Social media firm Reddit is opening its first office outside of the US in Dublin
    3,858  0
    2
    		Welcome to the 'experience economy': Why restaurants are moving into shopping centres
    416  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think Brexit will happen at the end of March?
    99  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Terry's self-interest on show as Sky get analysis of Sarri/Kepa controversy wrong
    44,048  43
    2
    		Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    27,121  57
    3
    		'It certainly isn't from a lack of trying': O'Mahony hoping Ireland unlock form for French Test
    21,922  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bohemian Rhapsody wins big, while Green Book nabs best picture - Here's the full list of Oscar winners
    47,417  43
    2
    		Mel B questioned whether Lady Gaga 'broke girl code' with Bradley Cooper at the Oscars... it's The Dredge
    26,785  0
    3
    		Everyone is talking about why Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscar performance made them uncomfortable
    17,296  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    Opinion: There is a wonder-drug that all schools should be prescribing
    'When we tried to explain PKU to people in the past, they'd say we were mad, things are different now'
    DUBLIN
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    This busy Spar on Dublin's O'Connell St sold the winning €10.2m Lotto ticket
    Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    ITALY
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie