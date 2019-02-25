Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Danny and Abbey Murphy at Cork City Council's newest playground in Bishopstown. Source: Michael O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

The winners of the four acting categories in last night's Academy Awards. Source: Jordan Strauss/PA Images

#THE OSCARS: Green Book won The Academy Award for Best Film as Olivia Colman won Best Actress in last night’s Hollywood bash.

#BREXIT: The UK’s Labour party has said it will back a second referendum as part of efforts to stop a no-deal Brexit.

#EMILIANO SALA: The plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala that crashed in the English Channel was found in three parts, British investigators have said.

PARTING SHOT

If you thought you’d seen it all on Brexit, here’s Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte showing Theresa May how to play pool. It doesn’t look like the UK PM has had many frames down her local.