IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there had been a “tragic mistake” after at least 45 people were killed and dozens injured following Israeli airstrikes on a displaced people’s camp near Rafah.

#SPAIN: In a second major diplomatic move in as many weeks, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signed a bilateral security deal with Ukraine worth a total of €6 billion over four years.

#GLASS CEILING: Mexico is on course to elect its first woman president this weekend, with two front-runners competing to break the highest political glass ceiling in a country with a history of gender violence and inequality.

PARTING SHOT

Nadal said he does not know if this will be his last match at Roland Garros. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rafael Nadal’s record-breaking French Open career could well have come to an end today when the 14-time champion slumped to a demoralising first round defeat against Alexander Zverev.

Nadal, who turns 38 on 3 June, went down 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to world number four Zverev, suffering only his fourth loss in 116 matches at Roland Garros since his 2005 title-winning debut.

It was the first time he had been defeated in Paris in the opening round and will again lead to questions over his long-term future in the sport.

Both players were emotional after the match, and you can watch the scenes here: