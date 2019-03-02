Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man was charged over the killing of a woman in her home in Clondalkin.
- Three people were arrested over the seizure of €320,000 worth of drugs in Limerick.
- Reports in the UK suggested that Ex-British soldiers could face Bloody Sunday murder charges ‘within weeks’.
- Independent midwife Philomena Canning has said that she is both relieved and saddened after settling her case with the HSE.
- There were warnings that a post-Brexit shortage of pallets could affect Ireland.
- Gardaí fear more violence in west Dublin following the murder of a man in his front garden yesterday.
- Ireland is missing the worst of Storm Freya but tomorrow is looking very wet and a wind warning is in place for three counties.
WORLD
#BREXIT: The EU is open to negotiating on Brexit ‘guarantees’ but not on the backstop, chief negotiator Michel Barnier said in an interview published today.
#BACK TO SPACE: Nasa and SpaceX today celebrated the successful launch of a new astronaut capsule that they hope will carry US astronauts back to space.
#GATWICK: Flights were temporarily suspended suspended at Stansted Airport after an aborted takeoff by a plane.
PARTING SHOT
Today was the last day that Cork newspaper The Evening Echo was published under that name. Starting from Monday, the paper will be known simply as The Echo.
The rebranding was announced in January but many Corkonians, including Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, today bid farewell to its time as an evening paper.
COMMENTS (2)