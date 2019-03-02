Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

William Santos is among the Dublin Deliveroo protesting against an upsurge in attacks on them. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Fish farmers dry fish in the sun at Kayintaung village, Myanmar. Source: /PA Images

#BREXIT: The EU is open to negotiating on Brexit ‘guarantees’ but not on the backstop, chief negotiator Michel Barnier said in an interview published today.

#BACK TO SPACE: Nasa and SpaceX today celebrated the successful launch of a new astronaut capsule that they hope will carry US astronauts back to space.

#GATWICK: Flights were temporarily suspended suspended at Stansted Airport after an aborted takeoff by a plane.

PARTING SHOT

Reading the last Evening Echo. Thanks to all involved for the great memories and stories you provided for 125 years.Poignant tribute to the late hurling legend Christy Ring who died on this day 40 years https://t.co/fwHmj3dD1z Wishes to the Echo on Monday. pic.twitter.com/FGCVUpQVuR — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 2, 2019 Source: Micheál Martin /Twitter

Today was the last day that Cork newspaper The Evening Echo was published under that name. Starting from Monday, the paper will be known simply as The Echo.

The rebranding was announced in January but many Corkonians, including Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, today bid farewell to its time as an evening paper.