Saturday 2 March, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Cathy Ward killing, Limerick drugs seizure and SpaceX rocket launch.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 8:01 PM
40 minutes ago 1,540 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4521414

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

deliveroo 907_90565570 William Santos is among the Dublin Deliveroo protesting against an upsurge in attacks on them. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

MYANMAR-THANBYUZAYAT-DRYING FISH Fish farmers dry fish in the sun at Kayintaung village, Myanmar. Source: /PA Images

#BREXIT: The EU is open to negotiating on Brexit ‘guarantees’ but not on the backstop, chief negotiator Michel Barnier said in an interview published today.

#BACK TO SPACE: Nasa and SpaceX today celebrated the successful launch of a new astronaut capsule that they hope will carry US astronauts back to space.

#GATWICK: Flights were temporarily suspended suspended at Stansted Airport after an aborted takeoff by a plane.

PARTING SHOT

Today was the last day that Cork newspaper The Evening Echo was published under that name. Starting from Monday, the paper will be known simply as The Echo. 

The rebranding was announced in January but many Corkonians, including Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, today bid farewell to its time as an evening paper.

