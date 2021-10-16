Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A member of NPHET said a “modest” change in people’s behaviour could reduce rising case numbers.
- Health officials confirmed a further 2,180 cases of the disease here today.
- A shooting in Cork saw a man hospitalised with serious injuries.
- A man is due in court charged with the murder of a woman in Derry.
- Pop-up vaccincation centres on college campuses are to be extended.
- A man was arrested following the seizure of an estimated €35,000 worth of cocaine and two air guns in Clare.
THE WORLD
#UK: The British Home Secretary was adamant politicians will not be “cowed” following the fatal stabbing of MP David Amess in an incident at a meeting in his constituency.
#US: A standoff is taking place in Chicago on the city’s Covid-19 policy over vaccine mandates for its police force.
#RUSSIA: The daily death toll from Covid-19 in Russia has exceeded 1,000 for the first time.
PARTING SHOT
Now here’s an adventure to end your Saturday on: Nasa is sending a spacecraft on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids.
The expedition is called after Lucy, the name given to the 3.2 million-year-old skeletal remains of a human ancestor found in Ethiopia nearly half a century ago.
And that discovery got its name from the 1967 Beatles song Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds, which has now prompted Nasa to send the spacecraft soaring with lyrics from the band.
