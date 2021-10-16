#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 16 October 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 16 Oct 2021, 7:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,270 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6001 Clown Stephen's Green Clown's Lunch in Stephen's Green today Credit: Rollingnews.ie Source: Leah Farrell

THE WORLD

amess British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, followed by Home Secretary Priti Patel arrive at the scene where David Amess died Source: Source: Alberto Pezzali via PA Images

#UK: The British Home Secretary was adamant politicians will not be “cowed” following the fatal stabbing of MP David Amess in an incident at a meeting in his constituency.

#US: A standoff is taking place in Chicago on the city’s Covid-19 policy over vaccine mandates for its police force.

#RUSSIA: The daily death toll from Covid-19 in Russia has exceeded 1,000 for the first time.

PARTING SHOT

featureimage Lucy launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Source: Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP

Now here’s an adventure to end your Saturday on: Nasa is sending a spacecraft on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids. 

The expedition is called after Lucy, the name given to the 3.2 million-year-old skeletal remains of a human ancestor found in Ethiopia nearly half a century ago.

And that discovery got its name from the 1967 Beatles song Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds, which has now prompted Nasa to send the spacecraft soaring with lyrics from the band. 

Eoghan Dalton
