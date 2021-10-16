#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 16 October 2021
Advertisement

Man due in court charged with murder following death of woman after Derry car fire

The fire happened in Knockloughrim on Tuesday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 16 Oct 2021, 9:50 AM
50 minutes ago 1,285 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5576532
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN IS due to appear before court this morning charged with murder following the death of a woman after a car fire in Derry earlier this week. 

The PSNI received a report of the car on fire outside a house on the Quarry Road of Knockloughrim at around 5.40am on Tuesday. 

Emergency services attended the scene and a woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the car was taken to hospital for treatment. 

She died in hospital on Tuesday evening. 

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team have now charged a 59-year-old man with murder. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court via videolink today. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie