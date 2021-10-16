Man due in court charged with murder following death of woman after Derry car fire

A MAN IS due to appear before court this morning charged with murder following the death of a woman after a car fire in Derry earlier this week.

The PSNI received a report of the car on fire outside a house on the Quarry Road of Knockloughrim at around 5.40am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended the scene and a woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

She died in hospital on Tuesday evening.

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team have now charged a 59-year-old man with murder.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court via videolink today.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.