Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aleanbh O'Neil (3) sits with 'Puddin' at the launch of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Volcanic lightning lights up the sky as the Taal Volcano in the Philippines. Source: PA Images

#IRAN: The UK’s Ambassador to Iran has been summoned by Iranian authorities to explain his presence at a demonstration in Tehran at which he was arrested.

#MANILA: Philippine authorities have warned an “explosive eruption” of the Taal volcano could be imminent after it spewed spews ash 15km into the sky.

#US: Severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the US have been blamed for the deaths of at least 10 people as high winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain battered the area.

#BREXIT: Passing a law to prevent the extension of Brexit negotiations will not force the EU to rush into a deal, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said in a BBC interview.

PARTING SHOT

Tennis great Roger Federer has issued a cautiously worded response to mounting criticism, including from climate activist Greta Thunberg, over his sponsorship deal with Credit Suisse.

The Swiss bank is closely linked with the fossil fuel industry and the hashtag #RogerWakeUpNow has been trending on Twitter. (The Guardian)