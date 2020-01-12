Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A Status Orange wind warning has been extended to the entire country ahead of arrival of Storm Brendan tomorrow morning.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he has “made a decision” on the calling of a general election but that he won’t make it public yet.
- A man has died in hospital after he got into difficulty while swimming in Co Clare this morning.
- A 21-year-old man has appeared before the district court in Co Tipperary charged with assault causing harm to his father in the early hours of yesterday. (RTÉ News)
- A deal to restore Stormont power-sharing has created a “beachhead” to advance the debate toward a united Ireland, a new Sinn Féin minister has said.
- An 11-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Dublin.
- There are still around 11 active “claims harvesting” websites operating in Ireland, according to figures given to the government by the Law Society.
WORLD
#IRAN: The UK’s Ambassador to Iran has been summoned by Iranian authorities to explain his presence at a demonstration in Tehran at which he was arrested.
#MANILA: Philippine authorities have warned an “explosive eruption” of the Taal volcano could be imminent after it spewed spews ash 15km into the sky.
#US: Severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the US have been blamed for the deaths of at least 10 people as high winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain battered the area.
#BREXIT: Passing a law to prevent the extension of Brexit negotiations will not force the EU to rush into a deal, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said in a BBC interview.
PARTING SHOT
Tennis great Roger Federer has issued a cautiously worded response to mounting criticism, including from climate activist Greta Thunberg, over his sponsorship deal with Credit Suisse.
The Swiss bank is closely linked with the fossil fuel industry and the hashtag #RogerWakeUpNow has been trending on Twitter. (The Guardian)
