Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#CHINA Hundreds took to the streets in major cities today to protest against the country’s zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state.
#RAIL STRIKES Pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of rail strikes going ahead.
#LANDSLIDE Italy rescuers were searching for missing people on the southern island of Ischia today after a landslide killed at least four and the government declared a state of emergency.
#IRAN Authorities have arrested a niece of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after she recorded a video describing the authorities led by her uncle as a “murderous and child-killing regime”.
Dundrum Town Centre, launched its outdoor Christmas experience yesterday, which brings shoppers on a journey through a crafted timber village into ‘Santa’s Christmas Wonderland’.
As part of the launch, Dundrum Town Centre partnered with children’s charity Variety to raise funds for children with disabilities across Ireland.
Saoirse Ruane, charity ambassador and Late Late Toy Show Star presented a trike to a family in need on the night and greeted guests with a sing song.
