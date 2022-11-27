Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mourners viewing the livestream for Vicky Phelan at the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny Source: Niall Carson/PA

A celebration of Vicky Phelan has heard that the 48-year-old was “a celebrated and national hero”, who campaigned for the “rights, well-being and health of all women” throughout Ireland.

has heard that the 48-year-old was “a celebrated and national hero”, who campaigned for the “rights, well-being and health of all women” throughout Ireland. Women who suffer from extreme sickness during pregnancy will get access to a life-changing drug free of charge from January.

will get access to a life-changing drug free of charge from January. Two men have been arrested following a robbery at a pharmacy in Donnybrook, Dublin yesterday.

at a pharmacy in Donnybrook, Dublin yesterday. Sinn Fin leader Mary Lou McDonald has rejected allegations that she used the Hutch family for money and votes, claims which emerged in a high profile gangland trial in Dublin.

has rejected allegations that she used the Hutch family for money and votes, claims which emerged in a high profile gangland trial in Dublin. Thousands of people will be able to start using a new Courts Service online portal to answer jury summons from tomorrow.

from tomorrow. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a cash-in-transit robbery involving an angle grinder yesterday.

are appealing for witnesses following a cash-in-transit robbery involving an angle grinder yesterday. A man in his 30s died after being struck by a car in Ballymun, Dublin overnight.

INTERNATIONAL

Chinese police watch protesters in Shanghai yesterday Source: AP/PA Images

#CHINA Hundreds took to the streets in major cities today to protest against the country’s zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state.

#RAIL STRIKES Pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of rail strikes going ahead.

#LANDSLIDE Italy rescuers were searching for missing people on the southern island of Ischia today after a landslide killed at least four and the government declared a state of emergency.

#IRAN Authorities have arrested a niece of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after she recorded a video describing the authorities led by her uncle as a “murderous and child-killing regime”.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocallireland

Dundrum Town Centre, launched its outdoor Christmas experience yesterday, which brings shoppers on a journey through a crafted timber village into ‘Santa’s Christmas Wonderland’.

As part of the launch, Dundrum Town Centre partnered with children’s charity Variety to raise funds for children with disabilities across Ireland.

Saoirse Ruane, charity ambassador and Late Late Toy Show Star presented a trike to a family in need on the night and greeted guests with a sing song.