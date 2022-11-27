Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 27 November 2022
Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Sunday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

1 hour ago 1,654 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

featureimage Mourners viewing the livestream for Vicky Phelan at the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny Source: Niall Carson/PA

  • A celebration of Vicky Phelan has heard that the 48-year-old was “a celebrated and national hero”, who campaigned for the “rights, well-being and health of all women” throughout Ireland.
  • Women who suffer from extreme sickness during pregnancy will get access to a life-changing drug free of charge from January.
  • Two men have been arrested following a robbery at a pharmacy in Donnybrook, Dublin yesterday. 
  • Sinn Fin leader Mary Lou McDonald has rejected allegations that she used the Hutch family for money and votes, claims which emerged in a high profile gangland trial in Dublin.
  • Thousands of people will be able to start using a new Courts Service online portal to answer jury summons from tomorrow. 
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a cash-in-transit robbery involving an angle grinder yesterday. 
  • A man in his 30s died after being struck by a car in Ballymun, Dublin overnight. 

INTERNATIONAL

virus-outbreak-china Chinese police watch protesters in Shanghai yesterday Source: AP/PA Images

#CHINA Hundreds took to the streets in major cities today to protest against the country’s zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state.

#RAIL STRIKES Pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of rail strikes going ahead.

#LANDSLIDE Italy rescuers were searching for missing people on the southern island of Ischia today after a landslide killed at least four and the government declared a state of emergency.

#IRAN Authorities have arrested a niece of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after she recorded a video describing the authorities led by her uncle as a “murderous and child-killing regime”. 

PARTING SHOT

image1 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocallireland

Dundrum Town Centre, launched its outdoor Christmas experience yesterday, which brings shoppers on a journey through a crafted timber village into ‘Santa’s Christmas Wonderland’.

As part of the launch, Dundrum Town Centre partnered with children’s charity Variety to raise funds for children with disabilities across Ireland.

Saoirse Ruane, charity ambassador and Late Late Toy Show Star presented a trike to a family in need on the night and greeted guests with a sing song.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie