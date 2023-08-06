Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up?
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
#UKRAINE Moscow unleashed a massive missile and drone barrage on western Ukraine on Sunday, following through on its promise to retaliate for a Ukrainian attack on a Russian tanker.
#WEST BANK Israeli forces killed three Palestinian militants in the West Bank today, the army said, the latest deaths in a surge of violence rocking the occupied territory.
#TRAGEDY At least 28 people have been killed and dozens injured after an express train derailed in southern Pakistan.
#UK Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins has reportedly been stabbed in an English prison.
Ukraine has removed the Soviet hammer and sickle from its capital’s famous Mother Ukraine monument.
Efforts to remove the Soviet emblem began last week and it was replaced today with Ukraine’s coat of arms, the Tryzub, a trident.
The 62 metre tall statue was completed in 1981.
