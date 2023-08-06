Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up?

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

IRELAND

Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Sinead O'Connor in 1989 Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The funeral of Sinéad O’Connor will take place this Tuesday in Bray , Co Wicklow.

, Co Wicklow. Irish government officials are campaigning across Europe to make a pitch for Ireland to become the base for Europe’s money laundering watchdog.

Two people have been arrested and an estimated €1.6 million of drugs has been seized in north Dublin during searches on Friday and Saturday.

and an estimated €1.6 million of drugs has been seized in north Dublin during searches on Friday and Saturday. The Oireachtas Justice Committee has been asked to investigate the presence of a spyware company in Ireland which has been blacklisted by the US government.

the presence of a spyware company in Ireland which has been blacklisted by the US government. Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating a report of a serious assault and shooting at an apartment in the Main Street area of Bushmills, Co. Antrim on Wednesday evening.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo The entrance to Jenin refugee camp, near where three people were killed by the Israeli military Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Moscow unleashed a massive missile and drone barrage on western Ukraine on Sunday, following through on its promise to retaliate for a Ukrainian attack on a Russian tanker.

#WEST BANK Israeli forces killed three Palestinian militants in the West Bank today, the army said, the latest deaths in a surge of violence rocking the occupied territory.

#TRAGEDY At least 28 people have been killed and dozens injured after an express train derailed in southern Pakistan.

#UK Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins has reportedly been stabbed in an English prison.

PARTING SHOT

Shutterstock Shutterstock

Ukraine has removed the Soviet hammer and sickle from its capital’s famous Mother Ukraine monument.

Efforts to remove the Soviet emblem began last week and it was replaced today with Ukraine’s coat of arms, the Tryzub, a trident.

The 62 metre tall statue was completed in 1981.