Two arrested and €1.6 million of drugs seized in north Dublin

GARDAÍ ATTACHED TO the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) arrested two men following a number of searches in the North Dublin area on Friday and Saturday.

Cocaine estimated to be worth €910,000 was seized along with cannabis herb valued at €720,000.

The drugs seized will be sent to FSI for further analysis.



A man aged in his 40s and a man aged in his 50s have both been arrested as part of this investigation and are currently detained at Garda Stations in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Commenting on the combined seizures, Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, Dublin Region said:

“This is yet another example of the continuous efforts by members of An Garda Síochána to target criminality that causes the most harm in our city centre and throughout communities across the region.”

“This seizure of significant quantities of illicit drugs in a specific targeted operation, in addition to a number of other significant seizures in the city centre and across the region in the past number of days demonstrates our continuous commitment to removing harmful drugs from circulation and bringing those willing to engage in the supply of illicit drugs before the courts.”



Investigations are ongoing.