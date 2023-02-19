Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#SEARCH A body has been found in the River Wyre during the search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, according to Lancashire Police.
#USA Former US President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care, the Carter Centre has said.
#META The Facebook and Instagram owner will launch a paid subscription service starting at $11.99 a month allowing users to verify their accounts, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today.
#EARTHQUAKE Turkey has said that rescue efforts following last week’s devastating earthquake had ended in all but two provinces.
The Pop Art Pioneers exhibition at Gormleys will showcase €2 million worth of works by Andy Warhol and fellow US artists Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring and Robert Indiana.
It will feature Warhol’s silkscreen portraits, Lichtenstein’s The Den, Haring’s graphic designs and Indiana’s LOVE artworks.
Grace Kelly, one of his most well-known celebrity portraits, valued at €220,000, will also feature.
The star attraction will be Warhol’s 1981 Superman, a print from his Myths portfolio finished with diamond dust and priced at €290,000.
The exhibition will be on view at Gormleys from 25 February to 18 March and is free to the public.
