Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND

Catholic leaders have paid their respects to Cork native Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell who was found dead at 1pm local time (9pm Irish time) yesterday in Los Angeles.

who was found dead at 1pm local time (9pm Irish time) yesterday in Los Angeles. Police remain at the scene of a security alert in Derry after a ‘suspect device’ left near homes yesterday was confirmed to be dangerous.

left near homes yesterday was confirmed to be dangerous. Minister Anne Rabbitte has stated that she thought about leaving politics after a bag of faeces was thrown at her at an event last month.

has stated that she thought about leaving politics after a bag of faeces was thrown at her at an event last month. A man in his 30s has died following a fatal collision with a car in Co Galway this morning.

with a car in Co Galway this morning. Three men are due in court tomorrow in connection with multiple burglaries at golf clubs.

at golf clubs. The HSE has published a list of which items for children and adults with a disability are covered by a medical card, in a move welcomed by campaigners as a “win for transparency”.

INTERNATIONAL

#SEARCH A body has been found in the River Wyre during the search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, according to Lancashire Police.

#USA Former US President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care, the Carter Centre has said.

#META The Facebook and Instagram owner will launch a paid subscription service starting at $11.99 a month allowing users to verify their accounts, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today.

#EARTHQUAKE Turkey has said that rescue efforts following last week’s devastating earthquake had ended in all but two provinces.

PARTING SHOT

The Pop Art Pioneers exhibition at Gormleys will showcase €2 million worth of works by Andy Warhol and fellow US artists Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring and Robert Indiana.

It will feature Warhol’s silkscreen portraits, Lichtenstein’s The Den, Haring’s graphic designs and Indiana’s LOVE artworks.

Grace Kelly, one of his most well-known celebrity portraits, valued at €220,000, will also feature.

Andy Warhol’s portrait of Grace Kelly will be among the artworks on display

The star attraction will be Warhol’s 1981 Superman, a print from his Myths portfolio finished with diamond dust and priced at €290,000.

The exhibition will be on view at Gormleys from 25 February to 18 March and is free to the public.