Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he would be open to a three-way debate between himself, Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald, as Sinn Féin renewed its criticism of its exclusion from a number of upcoming debates.
- Fianna Fáil has published legal advice stating that the roll out of a rent freeze would be unconstitutional.
- With the election just under three weeks away TheJournal.ie, launched its candidate database so you can see who’s running in your constituency and what they stand for.
- Mark Hennessy, who killed Jastine Valdez, took took his hands from the steering wheel and shrugged his shoulders before he was shot by a garda
- A letter from within the Garda Emergency Response Unit has claimed that the minimum number of ERU officers are not always on duty.
- A free dose of the MMR vaccine is being offered to anyone between the ages of 11 and 30 as part of a HSE initiative to counter a sharp rise in mumps cases.
- Seven people have been arrested following a major PSNI operation targeting a £215 million money laundering ring.
- Over 100 films from 50 different countries are to be shown as part of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival which begins next month.
WORLD
#IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial has begun in the US Senate.
#WUHAN: The first case of a new coronavirus that has sparked an outbreak in China has been dedicated on US soil.
#DAVOS: Teen activist Greta Thunberg has slammed the business elite for doing “pretty much nothing” on climate change during an appearance at the World Economic Forum.
PARTING SHOT
Another lost World War II Éire sign has been discovered – this time on Hook Head in Wexford.
The discovery was made last Sunday by a group of folklorists, archaeologists and historians along Hook Peninsula in search of the sign, Éire No 16.
COMMENTS (4)