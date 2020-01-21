Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Liam Cronin and Rachael Creane at their conferring in the University of Limerick. Source: Sean Curtin/True Media

WORLD

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives at Capitol in Washington. Source: Cliff Owen/PA Images

#IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial has begun in the US Senate.

#WUHAN: The first case of a new coronavirus that has sparked an outbreak in China has been dedicated on US soil.

#DAVOS: Teen activist Greta Thunberg has slammed the business elite for doing “pretty much nothing” on climate change during an appearance at the World Economic Forum.

PARTING SHOT

Source: folklore.ie

Another lost World War II Éire sign has been discovered – this time on Hook Head in Wexford.

The discovery was made last Sunday by a group of folklorists, archaeologists and historians along Hook Peninsula in search of the sign, Éire No 16.