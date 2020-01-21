This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

GE2020 debates, Greta Thunberg at Davos and Trump on trial in the Senate.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 9:03 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2020-01-21 Ul Grads 0050 Liam Cronin and Rachael Creane at their conferring in the University of Limerick. Source: Sean Curtin/True Media

WORLD

trump-impeachment Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives at Capitol in Washington. Source: Cliff Owen/PA Images

#IMPEACHMENT: US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial has begun in the US Senate.

#WUHAN: The first case of a new coronavirus that has sparked an outbreak in China has been dedicated on US soil. 

#DAVOS: Teen activist Greta Thunberg has slammed the business elite for doing “pretty much nothing” on climate change during an appearance at the World Economic Forum.

PARTING SHOT

unnamed Source: folklore.ie

Another lost World War II Éire sign has been discovered – this time on Hook Head in Wexford.

The discovery was made last Sunday by a group of folklorists, archaeologists and historians along Hook Peninsula in search of the sign, Éire No 16.

