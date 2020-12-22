Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Government Buildings today. Source: Julien Behal Photography

WORLD

Lorry drivers walk about on the M20 in Kent where freight traffic is parked up. Source: PA Images

#CHANNEL: France is to ease a travel ban from the UK subject to negative tests from lorry drivers as worries grow about supply chain issues.

#PEAK: A further 36,804 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK – the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began.

#BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in “close contact” with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen as the time to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.

#NEW ZEALAND: The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane after meeting her on a dating app has also been convicted of two other violent offences against women.

PARTING SHOT

How did the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference come to happen? @Olivianuzzi writes on her six-week, 37-source search for answers https://t.co/qAa9eZEvRw — New York Magazine (@NYMag) December 22, 2020

Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Four words that will forever be associated with the shambles of the Donald Trump campaign’s failure to accept the result of the election. But just how did the infamous press conference come about, Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine set about finding out.