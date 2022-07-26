Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

A mural in Dublin showing civilian losses in the war in Ukraine, 18 July 2022. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The TalkTV/ Sun Tory leadership debate

#DEBATE A live Tory leadership debate dramatically went off-air after an incident took place in the studio which caused a loud crash.

#GIMME SOME SPACE Russia has said it will quit the International Space Station “after 2024″, the newly-appointed chief of Moscow’s space agency has told President Vladimir Putin.

#TOKYO Japan has executed a man convicted of killing seven people in a truck ramming and stabbing rampage in Tokyo’s popular Akihabara electronics district in 2008, according to its justice ministry.

#JOEVID President Joe Biden said that he is “feeling better every day” as he recovers from his coronavirus infection.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Leah Farrell

Gallery owner Frank O’Dea with a painting of David Trimble in the Balla Bán Art Gallery in Dublin today, by County Down artist William Mulhall.

Books of condolences are opening across Northern Ireland in memory of the former first minister.

Statements from former US president Bill Clinton and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern have stated he was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict in the region.