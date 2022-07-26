Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 26 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jamie McCarron Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

ukraine mural 104 A mural in Dublin showing civilian losses in the war in Ukraine, 18 July 2022. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • Paul Moody, a serving Garda who carried out a four-year campaign of harassment, threats, assaults and coercive control of his terminally-ill partner, has been jailed for three years and three months.
  • The Road Safety Authority (RSA) chairperson has said that current fines were not acting as a deterrent and fines will double for drivers who are caught speeding, using their phones or not wearing a seatbelt.
  • Aer Lingus has said it intends to run a full schedule of flights this bank holiday weekend, but cannot guarantee that there will be no cancellations.
  • A teenage boy who pushed his bike at a teenage girl on a Dart station, causing her to fall head first off the platform and become briefly trapped beside a train, will avoid a detention sentence.
  • Ireland will not be affected by a European Commission measure to reduce gas use because our gas grid is not connected to any other Member State.
  • There are almost 4,200 lost bags in Dublin Airport, and the task of returning them to their owners is “like trying to climb a sand dune”, the Oireachtas Transport Committee has heard.
  • A €400 monthly payment for households hosting refugees from Ukraine is set to be paid for the first time next month.

 

INTERNATIONAL 

sunak truss debate The TalkTV/ Sun Tory leadership debate

#DEBATE A live Tory leadership debate dramatically went off-air after an incident took place in the studio which caused a loud crash.

#GIMME SOME SPACE Russia has said it will quit the International Space Station “after 2024″, the newly-appointed chief of Moscow’s space agency has told President Vladimir Putin.

#TOKYO Japan has executed a man convicted of killing seven people in a truck ramming and stabbing rampage in Tokyo’s popular Akihabara electronics district in 2008, according to its justice ministry.

#JOEVID President Joe Biden said that he is “feeling better every day” as he recovers from his coronavirus infection.

 

PARTING SHOT

6443 David Trimble Source: Leah Farrell

 Gallery owner Frank O’Dea with a painting of David Trimble in the Balla Bán Art Gallery in Dublin today, by County Down artist William Mulhall. 

Books of condolences are opening across Northern Ireland in memory of the former first minister.

Statements from former US president Bill Clinton and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern have stated he was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict in the region.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

