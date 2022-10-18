Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 18 October 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jamie McCarron Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 8:59 PM
54 minutes ago 1,116 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5896638

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

MONK Armed Garda presence outside the Criminal Courts of Justice today for the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch Source: RollingNews.ie

  • The Central Bank is expected to set out new changes to mortgage lending rates tomorrow morning.
  • Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch told Jonathan Dowdall that he was “one of the team” that murdered David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016, the Special Criminal Court heard today.
  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced that parents paying for their child’s accommodation while attending third-level education will be able to access the €500 rent tax credit.
  • Cabinet has signed off on a temporary ban on evictions from next month until the end of March.
  • Met Éireann issued a Status Orange rain warning for five southern counties from 10pm tonight until midnight tomorrow. 
  • Cyber-flashing, when someone sends an unsolicited sexual image to another device without their consent, will become a criminal offence after Cabinet approval was given today.
  • The government did not oppose a Sinn Féin motion this evening which called for a ban on energy disconnections and for protections to be introduced for those on pay-as-you-go meters.
  • A man who was drunk when he sexually assaulted a young woman who was lying unconscious near a Luas stop has been jailed for four years. 

INTERNATIONAL

ven Rescue efforts in northern Venezuela Source: PA

#RUSSIA Officials have said a technical malfunction had caused a military plane to crash a day earlier into a residential building near Ukraine, killing over a dozen people and spurring an outpouring among locals.

#LUCY LETBY A nurse accused of multiple baby murders in England said it was “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do” when she took the body of a newborn baby to a mortuary as his father cried on the floor.

#IRAN Concern is mounting over the wellbeing of sports climber Elnaz Rekabi after she competed at an event in South Korea without a hijab in what some saw as a gesture of solidarity with the women-led protests at home.

#LANDSLIDE Intense rains in northern Venezuela has caused a landslide killing at least three people, following more than 50 deaths in similar circumstances last week.

 PARTING SHOT

 

MEALPREP

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued a safety statement after a social media photo from Leo Varadkar showcasing his meal prep for the week  garnered mockery and confusion online.

The image was published on the Tánaiste’s official Instagram yesterday morning and shows 16 tubs in a fridge containing a variety of pre-cooked meals, with social media users questioning what food was in the boxes and why they didn’t have lids.

One user tagged the FSAI who stated: “Storing batched cooked or leftover food safely will reduce the risk of possible food poisoning,” and “Generally we recommend that lids are used”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie