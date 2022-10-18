Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#RUSSIA Officials have said a technical malfunction had caused a military plane to crash a day earlier into a residential building near Ukraine, killing over a dozen people and spurring an outpouring among locals.
#LUCY LETBY A nurse accused of multiple baby murders in England said it was “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do” when she took the body of a newborn baby to a mortuary as his father cried on the floor.
#IRAN Concern is mounting over the wellbeing of sports climber Elnaz Rekabi after she competed at an event in South Korea without a hijab in what some saw as a gesture of solidarity with the women-led protests at home.
#LANDSLIDE Intense rains in northern Venezuela has caused a landslide killing at least three people, following more than 50 deaths in similar circumstances last week.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued a safety statement after a social media photo from Leo Varadkar showcasing his meal prep for the week garnered mockery and confusion online.
The image was published on the Tánaiste’s official Instagram yesterday morning and shows 16 tubs in a fridge containing a variety of pre-cooked meals, with social media users questioning what food was in the boxes and why they didn’t have lids.
One user tagged the FSAI who stated: “Storing batched cooked or leftover food safely will reduce the risk of possible food poisoning,” and “Generally we recommend that lids are used”.
Hi Fionnan. Storing batched cooked or leftover food safely will reduce the risk of possible food poisoning. By safely we mean that the food should be stored in the fridge (at between 0-5°C) or freezer (at -18°C or less) within 2 hours of cooking and used within 2-3 days. (1/2)— FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) October 17, 2022
