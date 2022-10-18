Status Orange rain warning in place for five counties from tonight

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
MET EIREANN HAS issued a Status Orange rain warning for five counties from 10pm tonight until midnight on Thursday..
The warning applies to Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford.
Met Éireann said that there will be heavy rain tonight and tomorrow, with the possibility of thundery downpours localised flooding. Disruption is likely, the national meteorological service said.
⚠️Status Orange Weather Warning issued⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2022
Affected Regions: Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow
Heavy rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night
Expected Onset: Tuesday 18/10 at 10pm
Please see⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKDvt6https://t.co/y935BNm4NJ pic.twitter.com/SDWRbbAlQj
Residents of these counties should expect heavy rain tonight and tomorrow, with the possibility of thundery downpours, which could lead to localised flooding and some disruption.
A separate warning has been issued for Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Monaghan, which comes into effect at 4am on Wednesday and lasts until midnight on Thursday.
Cork city was hit with heavy flooding over the weekend as a result of torrential rainfall.
Members of Cork City Fire Brigade and Cork City Council worked throughout the evening yesterday to clear water from the city and ensure flooding was kept to a minimum.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)