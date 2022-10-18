Status Orange rain warning in place for five counties from tonight

MET EIREANN HAS issued a Status Orange rain warning for five counties from 10pm tonight until midnight on Thursday..

The warning applies to Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford.

Met Éireann said that there will be heavy rain tonight and tomorrow, with the possibility of thundery downpours localised flooding. Disruption is likely, the national meteorological service said.

Additionally, eight counties will be under a Status Yellow rain warning this week. The warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary from 10pm tonight until 10pm tomorrow.

Residents of these counties should expect heavy rain tonight and tomorrow, with the possibility of thundery downpours, which could lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

A separate warning has been issued for Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Monaghan, which comes into effect at 4am on Wednesday and lasts until midnight on Thursday.

Cork city was hit with heavy flooding over the weekend as a result of torrential rainfall.

Members of Cork City Fire Brigade and Cork City Council worked throughout the evening yesterday to clear water from the city and ensure flooding was kept to a minimum.