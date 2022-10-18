Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 18 October 2022
Advertisement

Status Orange rain warning in place for five counties from tonight

Heavy rain is forecast in Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 12:28 PM
17 minutes ago 9,759 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5896103

MET EIREANN HAS issued a Status Orange rain warning for five counties from 10pm tonight until midnight on Thursday..

The warning applies to Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford.

Met Éireann said that there will be heavy rain tonight and tomorrow, with the possibility of thundery downpours localised flooding. Disruption is likely, the national meteorological service said.


Additionally, eight counties will be under a Status Yellow rain warning this week. The warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary from 10pm tonight until 10pm tomorrow.

Residents of these counties should expect heavy rain tonight and tomorrow, with the possibility of thundery downpours, which could lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

A separate warning has been issued for Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Monaghan, which comes into effect at 4am on Wednesday and lasts until midnight on Thursday.

Cork city was hit with heavy flooding over the weekend as a result of torrential rainfall.

Members of Cork City Fire Brigade and Cork City Council worked throughout the evening yesterday to clear water from the city and ensure flooding was kept to a minimum.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie