Wednesday 22 March 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

File Photo Neasa Hourigan202001251261 (2) RolingNews.ie Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan voted against the government's motion in the Dáil this evening. RolingNews.ie

  • The government has won a vote in the Dáil today on it’s counter motion against extending the eviction ban.
  • Jobs website Indeed, which employs around 1,000 people in Ireland, is to cut 2,200 jobs worldwide, around 15% of its global workforce.
  • Minister for Justice Simon Harris has said a new policy regarding transgender people in prisons will be “informed by best international practice”. 
  • A toymaker employing 234 people in Waterford is to cease operations.
  • The man accused of murdering Jasmine McMonagle told a psychiatrist he bought the mother-of-two a car for Christmas but later set fire to it after she would not agree to a reconciliation, a jury has heard. 
  • There has been a 26% increase in the number of hate crimes and hate-related incidents recorded in 2022 compared with the previous year, according to figures published by An Garda Síochána today. 
  • Primary schools are set to receive €96 per pupil from September under the government’s free schoolbooks scheme.
  • Operating profits at ESB rose to €847 million last year amid high energy prices, a sharp increase on the €679 million of operating profits recorded in 2021.

INTERNATIONAL

leith PA A vessel leaning on its side following an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Scotland PA

#LEITH 33 people were injured this morning after a ship tipped sideways in a drydock in Scotland.

#PARTYGATE Boris Johnson was accused of relying on “flimsy” assurances before issuing his partygate denials, as he insisted there is not a “shred of evidence” to show he lied to MPs. 

#UKRAINE Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he visited military positions near the frontline town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, as a Russian strike battered a residential building leaving dozens injured. 

#EARTHQUAKE At least 11 people are dead after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled much of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

#WINDSOR FRAMEWORK The UK House of Commons has voted emphatically to back regulations underpinning PM Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal but there were a number of high-profile Tory rebels.

 

PARTING SHOT 

DollyPartonVEVO / YouTube

DUP MP in Westminster Jim Shannon has submitted an early day motion (EDM) to the UK’s House of Commons in order to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You.

The motion, put forward this morning, notes the sentiment behind the song “and what it means to so many”, including Shannon’s wife.

EDMs are used my UK MPs to draw attention to specific events or campaigns they think are significant.

Five other MPS have so far joined Shannon in his outpouring of admiration for the Tennessee-born country singer.

