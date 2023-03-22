Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

RolingNews.ie Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan voted against the government's motion in the Dáil this evening. RolingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

PA A vessel leaning on its side following an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Scotland PA

#LEITH 33 people were injured this morning after a ship tipped sideways in a drydock in Scotland.

#PARTYGATE Boris Johnson was accused of relying on “flimsy” assurances before issuing his partygate denials, as he insisted there is not a “shred of evidence” to show he lied to MPs.

#UKRAINE Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he visited military positions near the frontline town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, as a Russian strike battered a residential building leaving dozens injured.

Advertisement

#EARTHQUAKE At least 11 people are dead after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled much of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

#WINDSOR FRAMEWORK The UK House of Commons has voted emphatically to back regulations underpinning PM Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal but there were a number of high-profile Tory rebels.

PARTING SHOT

DUP MP in Westminster Jim Shannon has submitted an early day motion (EDM) to the UK’s House of Commons in order to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You.

The motion, put forward this morning, notes the sentiment behind the song “and what it means to so many”, including Shannon’s wife.

EDMs are used my UK MPs to draw attention to specific events or campaigns they think are significant.

Five other MPS have so far joined Shannon in his outpouring of admiration for the Tennessee-born country singer.