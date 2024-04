NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Robin sings in one of the surviving trees in Dublin's Dodder Valley Park after many were vandalised on Monday. Photographer Photographer

INTERNATIONAL

UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron visits the National Carpet Museum in Ashgabat in Turkmenistan during a visit to central Asia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MASS GRAVES The EU has backed a United Nations demand for an independent probe into the reported discovery of mass graves at two Gaza hospitals destroyed in Israeli sieges.

#HORSEPLAY Four people needed hospital treatment after seven British army horses bolted through central London after getting loose.

#OKLAHOMA A ten-year-old boy awoke to find his parents and three brothers dead in their Oklahoma City home, all fatally shot by his father, US police said.

#TIKTOK The US Senate approved legislation requiring the wildly popular social media app TikTok to be divested from its Chinese parent company ByteDance or be shut out of the American market.

#USA The US Congress gave final approval to a bill which will deliver a $95 billion (€88.4 billion) aid package to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan last night.

PARTING SHOT

TODAY THE ELECTORAL Commission issued advice to social media sites, search engines and political candidates about spreading misinformation in the build-up to the local, EU and Limerick mayoral votes on 7 June.

Some of that advice included warnings against the use of AI images, videos and audio to spread misinformation.

The Journal launched a new website yesterday called FactCheck Knowledge Bank, where you can find explainers on a range of topics that frequently come up in the news.

There are articles on migration, climate change, social issues, conflict and you guessed it, elections.