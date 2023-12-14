Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The HSE warned that flu and RSV infections are circulating at “extraordinarily high levels” and asked parents to “cocoon” very young babies.

are circulating at “extraordinarily high levels” and asked parents to “cocoon” very young babies. RTÉ’s former CFO said he was “not informed” about a meeting where it was agreed that RTÉ would underwrite Ryan Tubridy’s Renault sponsorship deal.

Ryan Tubridy’s Renault sponsorship deal. Twelve people, including eight Transition Year students, were hospitalised after a collision between a school bus and a lorry in Co Kilkenny.

between a school bus and a lorry in Co Kilkenny. A League of Ireland footballer was remanded on bail pending sentence after getting caught with €1,000 worth of cocaine in his car in Dublin two weeks ago.

in his car in Dublin two weeks ago. A jury the Dublin District Coroner’s Court was shown “extremely graphic” material of the night the fatal fire broke out at the Stardust nightclub in 1981.

nightclub in 1981. Hospital admissions for dog bites rose by more than 50% in a decade.

rose by more than 50% in a decade. Waterford is set to be named the “European City of Christmas” at an awards ceremony next month.

THE WORLD

#EU EU leaders agreed to open formal membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, despite an earlier threat from Hungary to veto the deal.

#RUSSIA Vladimir Putin began his end-of-year news conference with a question about Ukraine, saying that his goals remain the same and there would be no peace until they are achieved.

#SOUTH AMERICA The leaders of Guyana and Venezuela met today as regional nations seek to defuse a long-standing territorial dispute that has recently flared up.

