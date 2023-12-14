Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#EU EU leaders agreed to open formal membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, despite an earlier threat from Hungary to veto the deal.
#RUSSIA Vladimir Putin began his end-of-year news conference with a question about Ukraine, saying that his goals remain the same and there would be no peace until they are achieved.
#SOUTH AMERICA The leaders of Guyana and Venezuela met today as regional nations seek to defuse a long-standing territorial dispute that has recently flared up.
The latest episode of The Journal’s The Explainer podcast looks at the deal that countries agreed to at the COP28 climate conference.
