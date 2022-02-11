The 9 at 9: Friday

GOOD MORNING.

1. #LOTTO Our lead story this morning is the story by Stephen McDermott found the Lotto regulator has suggested that comments in the media allowed the spread of “misinformation” that the €19 million jackpot was ‘unwinnable’ before a must-win draw for the prize was held last month.

2. #INDEPENDENCE We report on a “forgotten” flashpoint at the Irish border in the wake of the War of Independence that left several people dead is set to be remembered 100 years on.

Despite the adoption of The Treaty tensions raged across the island, as the country headed towards civil war. It was in this atmosphere that the Clones Affray, as it came to be known, occurred.

3. #MONKEYS A northern Swiss region will vote Sunday on whether non-human primates should enjoy some of the same basic fundamental rights as their human cousins.

The vote in the Basel-Stadt canton, which is home to the city of the same name and to one of Europe’s best-known zoos, is being keenly followed by animal rights activists.

4. #HEALTH CRISIS “A busy and clinically demanding year” was reported by the adult eating disorder services of the HSE in 2021.

Figures released from the adult eating disorder team in St Vincent’s University Hospital (SVUH) in Dublin – the location of the only three dedicated inpatient beds for adults in the country – saw referral numbers to the service surge by over 120% on the previous year.

5. #MEXICO A journalist was shot dead in Mexico yesterday – the fifth such killing this year.

Heber Lopez Vazquez, who ran a news website called Noticias Web in the southern state of Oaxaca, was shot in his car, state prosecutor Arturo Calvo told the TV channel Milenio.

6. #PROTESTS Trucker-led protests against coronavirus restrictions in Canada shut down a new US border crossing today, as copycat movements gathered steam as far afield as Europe and New Zealand.

7. #COST OF LIVING People are set to receive a credit of €200 on their electricity bills as the government has unveiled a number of initiatives to mitigate against the cost of living crisis.

The measures also include a temporary 20% reduction in public transport fares from April for the rest of 2022.

The electricity bill assistance is in the form of a once-off credit and is a doubling of the €100 that was approved before Christmas.

8. #STARSHIP Elon Musk delivered updates on SpaceX’s efforts to develop its interplanetary Starship rocket on Thursday night, but stopped short of announcing a firm launch date for an orbital test or new missions, despite considerable buildup ahead of the rare presentation.

9. #LIMERICK A 12-year-old boy has been killed in a road collision near Adare this morning when the car he was driving struck a lorry. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.