Journalist murdered in Mexico - the fifth this year

A JOURNALIST WAS shot dead in Mexico yesterday – the fifth such killing this year.

Heber Lopez Vazquez, who ran a news website called Noticias Web in the southern state of Oaxaca, was shot in his car, state prosecutor Arturo Calvo told the TV channel Milenio.

Two suspects were arrested as they tried to flee the scene and their guns were recovered, Calvo said, adding it was not known who ordered the killing.

Advertisement

Lopez’s death brings the number of journalists killed in Mexico this year to five, according to an AFP tally based on data from press freedom advocacy organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Mexico is considered one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists.

At least seven were murdered last year, according to RSF, although it is not known whether in all of those cases the killing was linked to their work.

Mexican authorities said on Wednesday that three men had been arrested over the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado, whose killing last month in Tijuana sparked international condemnation and calls for the government to do more to protect media workers.

Her death came in the wake of the shooting of photographer Margarito Martinez in Tijuana.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Roberto Toledo, who worked with a news site in the central state of Michoacan, as well as Jose Luis Gamboa, a journalist and social media activist in eastern Veracruz state, were also killed in January.

© AFP 2022