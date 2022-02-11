Man (30s) dead following fatal assault in Co Wicklow

A MAN HAS died following a fatal assault in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman following the incident which occurred at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow yesterday evening.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

They attended the scene of the incident at approximately 8.15pm and found a male, aged in his 30s, deceased inside the property with fatal injuries. His body remains at the scene.

A woman (aged in her 20s) and a man (aged in his 30s) were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Bray Garda Station and Baltinglass Garda Station, respectively.

Gardaí in Baltinglass are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

“Anyone who was in the village of Ballyconnell yesterday or any person who noticed any unusual activity in Ballyconnell yesterday evening is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” a statement from the Garda Press Office said.

Similarly any person who was in the village of Ballyconnell last night between 7pm and 8.15pm and who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available.

This applies too to any road user who was travelling in the area and who may have footage.

Any person with any information which maybe relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.