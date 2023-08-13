Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#HAWAII The death toll from the wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui has reached 93, making it the deadliest US wildfire for over a century, with authorities warning that the effort to find and identify the dead is still in its early stages.
#UKRAINE Six people, including a baby girl and her parents, have been killed by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine.
#MALI The UN peacekeeping mission in the African country of Mali said it had brought forward its withdrawal from a base in the north of the country due to deteriorating security conditions.
Crowds flocked to Dublin City Council’s Luke Kelly Festival in Smithfield today.
The free festival celebrated the music of one of the capital’s greatest troubadours.
There were live performances from Damien Dempsey singing songs from Luke’s repertoire and former Dubliners member Sean Cannon with some old favourites from The Dubliner’s back catalogue.
