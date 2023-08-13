Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Melody Carolan 10 months from Blanchardstown pictured at the Dublin City Council Luke Kelly Festival at Smithfield Square.

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with a serious assault and robbery which took place in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Friday night.

A boy is in critical condition after a road traffic collision in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

There was a dramatic drop in the use of gas in July compared to the same period last year but wind energy has set a new record for electricity generation, new statistics show.

A healthcare worker devastated by the alleged “appalling treatment” from a charity over ‘vexatious complaints’ made against her has been awarded €13,650 for her unfair dismissal.

Victims’ families, survivors and dignitaries gathered today to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bombing, the deadliest attack of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

We took a look at why Ireland’s biggest private landlord may be struggling – despite average rents of €1,800 a month.

A string of assaults in Dublin’s inner city has made headlines and raised public and political concern about the handling and prevention of serious crime in the capital – here we take a look at what the statistics are saying.

WORLD

An elderly man rests at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO heritage site during rainfall in Lalitpur, Nepal.

#HAWAII The death toll from the wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui has reached 93, making it the deadliest US wildfire for over a century, with authorities warning that the effort to find and identify the dead is still in its early stages.

#UKRAINE Six people, including a baby girl and her parents, have been killed by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine.

#MALI The UN peacekeeping mission in the African country of Mali said it had brought forward its withdrawal from a base in the north of the country due to deteriorating security conditions.

PARTING SHOT

Crowds flocked to Dublin City Council’s Luke Kelly Festival in Smithfield today.

The free festival celebrated the music of one of the capital’s greatest troubadours.

There were live performances from Damien Dempsey singing songs from Luke’s repertoire and former Dubliners member Sean Cannon with some old favourites from The Dubliner’s back catalogue.

Gareth Chaney Crowds flock to celebrate the life and work of Luke Kelly. Gareth Chaney