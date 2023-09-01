Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 1 September 2023 Dublin: 17°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
1.1k
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

  1. #TIPPERARY The mother of Luke McSweeney (24) and his younger sister Grace McSweeney (18), who both died in a car crash in Clonmel last Friday, has has urged mourners to make the world a better place in their memory
  2. #ECONOMY Ireland’s economy grew in the second quarter of this year, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.
  3. #DERRY The PSNI is investigating after a poster with details of three serving officers was placed on a bus shelter in Co Derry last night. 
  4. #PAUW Former Ireland coach Vera Pauw has said she is “absolutely fine” with captain Katie McCabe, in her first interview since the FAI decided not to renew her contract. 
  5. #ELECTRIC PICNIC Electric Picnic attendees have been told to remember to pack sunscreen as temperatures are set to reach highs of 23 degrees over tomorrow and on Sunday.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags