Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Demonstrators protest through Dublin city against the ongoing war in Gaza toward Leinster House. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A rose lies on a stele at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe to mark the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA The UN Security Council will meet next week over the decision by the global body’s top court calling for Israel to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, the council’s presidency has announced.

#YEMEN US Forces struck an anti-ship missile in Houthi-held Yemen that they said was ready to fire, hours after the Iran-backed rebels caused a fire on a British tanker in the Gulf of Aden with a similar munition.

#UKRAINE The war in Ukraine will be among the “immediate priorities” for Galway native Michael O’Flaherty when he takes up his new role as the Human Rights Commissioner for the Council of Europe.

#PHILIPINES Nine Islamist militants, including three suspects in a Catholic mass bombing in the southern Philippines, have been killed in a clash with troops, the military has said.

PARTING SHOT

Carl Kinsella’s weekly column casting an eye across the week’s events is worth a read.

This week he laments the departure of Jurgen Klopp, the preliminary order by the International Court of Justice against Israel and the latest twist in the Toy Show: The Musical saga.

Carl concludes with a view on the sentencing of a man for the vandalism of one of the Luke Kelly statues in Dublin.