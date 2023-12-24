Here's What Happened Today: Christmas Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Bus Driver AJ Hughes dressed up for Christmas in Dublin Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

A man holds the body of a victim at a hospital in central Gaza Strip city, on 23 Dec, 2023. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Gaza’s health ministry said today that at least 20,424 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the most recent war with Israel.

#UKRAINE Ukrainian Orthodox Christians attended services today as the country prepares to celebrate Christmas on 25 December for the first time after the government changed the date from 7 January in a bid to distance itself from Russia traditions.

#US A man died in a “targeted” shooting at a shopping mall in central Florida.

PARTING SHOT

Wondering where Santa is in the world this Christmas Eve? Here’s how you can track him.

Merry Christmas to all.