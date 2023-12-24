Advertisement
evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Christmas Eve

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
0
718
18 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

430Christmas Scenes_90695965 (1) Bus Driver AJ Hughes dressed up for Christmas in Dublin Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

gaza-24th-dec-2023-a-man-holds-the-body-of-a-victim-at-a-hospital-in-central-gaza-strip-city-of-deir-el-balah-on-dec-23-2023-the-death-toll-of-palestinians-from-israeli-attacks-in-the-gaza-stri A man holds the body of a victim at a hospital in central Gaza Strip city, on 23 Dec, 2023. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Gaza’s health ministry said today that at least 20,424 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the most recent war with Israel. 

#UKRAINE Ukrainian Orthodox Christians attended services today as the country prepares to celebrate Christmas on 25 December for the first time after the government changed the date from 7 January in a bid to distance itself from Russia traditions.

#US A man died in a “targeted” shooting at a shopping mall in central Florida.

PARTING SHOT

Wondering where Santa is in the world this Christmas Eve? Here’s how you can track him.

Merry Christmas to all.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     