Here's What Happened Today: Christmas Eve

IRELAND
- The young girl who was critically injured by the Parnell Square attacker on 23 November has now been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit, a source close to her family confirmed.
- More than a thousand Dubliners gathered on Grafton Street this afternoon to watch musicians during a fundraiser for a local homelessness charity.
- Interpretation problems were responsible for 13% of asylum appeal postponements last year.
- Two men who were arrested and charged in the wake of a seizure of cocaine worth roughly €21 million were brought before a special sitting of Limerick District Court.
- Scottish police are investigating the murder of a woman from Gaoth Dobhair in Donegal who was found dead in South Lanarkshire.
- Minister Eamon Ryan said that Dublin’s planned metro could have been built for a “fraction of the cost” if not for a delay that started in 2011.
THE WORLD
#GAZA Gaza’s health ministry said today that at least 20,424 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the most recent war with Israel.
#UKRAINE Ukrainian Orthodox Christians attended services today as the country prepares to celebrate Christmas on 25 December for the first time after the government changed the date from 7 January in a bid to distance itself from Russia traditions.
#US A man died in a “targeted” shooting at a shopping mall in central Florida.
PARTING SHOT
Wondering where Santa is in the world this Christmas Eve? Here’s how you can track him.
Merry Christmas to all.
