Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

Sam Boal Fans, Mourners and Family gathered in Finglas to pay respect to singer/Songwriter Christy Dignam of Aslan who past away this week. Sam Boal

The funeral and public farewell of Christy Dignam took place today in Finglas, Co Dublin.

Met Éireann has upgraded a storm warning to Status Orange for counties across the midwest, west and northwest counties as rain and wind hit much of the country.

A man in his 40s has died after he was struck by an articulated lorry Bunniconlon, Co Mayo.

A deadline to submit a draft energy plan to the EU by the end of this month will likely be missed as the Minister for Climate expects that the draft will only be published “later this year”.

A small business owner whose commercial vehicles’ tyres were deflated by anti-SUV climate activists last week has warned: “I’m with them on the climate crisis, but this isn’t the way to do it.”

A man who was arrested in a garda investigation into thefts in Kerry and Cork has been released without charge.

Asylum seeker advocates have said Ireland has a discriminatory “two-tier” refugee system and blamed the rise in far-right aggression on failed government policies, particularly when it comes to housing.

Kilmainham Gaol will highlight its “queer history” today, in a move welcomed as giving the public a more complete sense of Irish history.

The apparent fencing off off of sections of one of Dublin’s most popular beaches in Howth by householders with back gardens leading down to the coast is being investigated by the local council.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo An anti-abortion counter-protester argues with demonstrators. Pro-abortion protesters marched in central London in support of the right to choose and demanded a change in UK abortion laws in response to the recent arrest of a woman who took abortion pills later than the UK limit. Alamy Stock Photo

#UNITED STATES The US won’t make special arrangements for Ukraine to join the NATO military alliance, President Joe Biden said today.

#GERMANY A german truck driver has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run collision that killed former cycling champion Davide Rebellin, according to Italian prosecutors.

#UGANDA Islamic State linked militants hacked and burned 37 students to death in western Uganda in the country’s worst such attack in over a decade.

#BRITAIN A triple murder suspect has been remanded in custody by magistrates after two students and a school caretaker were killed in knife and van attacks in Nottingham.

PARTING SHOT

The humble Choc Ice is no more – the chocolate and vanilla ice cream has been discontinued.

HB said that choc Ices are no longer as popular as they once were, according to the company.

Today, we asked you: When was the last time you had a Choc Ice?