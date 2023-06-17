Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UNITED STATES The US won’t make special arrangements for Ukraine to join the NATO military alliance, President Joe Biden said today.
#GERMANY A german truck driver has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run collision that killed former cycling champion Davide Rebellin, according to Italian prosecutors.
#UGANDA Islamic State linked militants hacked and burned 37 students to death in western Uganda in the country’s worst such attack in over a decade.
#BRITAIN A triple murder suspect has been remanded in custody by magistrates after two students and a school caretaker were killed in knife and van attacks in Nottingham.
The humble Choc Ice is no more – the chocolate and vanilla ice cream has been discontinued.
HB said that choc Ices are no longer as popular as they once were, according to the company.
Today, we asked you: When was the last time you had a Choc Ice?
