Saturday 17 June 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Kerry and Cork
Man released without charge after arrest over agricultural thefts
The thefts of machinery and livestock occurred in late 2022 and early 2023.
25 minutes ago

A MAN WHO was arrested in a garda investigation into thefts in Kerry and Cork has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into multiple reported thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock in the Kerry and Cork West divisions.

The thefts occurred in late 2022 and early 2023.

The man was released from custody without charge late last night under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

A file is to now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Lauren Boland
