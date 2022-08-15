Here's what happened today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
INTERNATIONAL
#BRITAIN More than €71.2 million worth of food went to waste in Britain in the first half of the year for want of people to pick it, the UK’s National Farmers’ Union said today.
#RUSSIA Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says prison officials ordered him to serve at least three days in solitary confinement, citing a minor infraction, in retaliation for his activism behind bars.
#AUSTRALIA Revelations that Australia’s ex-prime minister secretly appointed himself to several ministerial posts during the pandemic sparked a political firestorm, with his successor promising a rapid investigation.
#AFGHANISTAN Taliban fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul today as they marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan following a turbulent year that saw women’s rights crushed and a humanitarian crisis worsen.
#NORWAY A walrus nicknamed Freya that attracted crowds while basking in the Oslo fjord was euthanised yesterday, with Norway officials saying it was the only option but experts slamming an “infinitely sad” decision.
#PARTING SHOT
Tallaght was scene this morning to quite the fashion shoot. No not a fashion event launch but for gardaí and their new operational uniform.
They’ve decided to move away from polyester pants that smelled like a dead dog when wet and shirts with collars so sharp they could cut through steel.
The new get up is a cross between tactical chic, warehouse worker glamour and supermarket middle aisle comfort.
They’ve only changed the uniform on three occasions in the last 100 years and the project started in 2018. Let’s hope it suits the conditions of one of Ireland’s most difficult jobs.
