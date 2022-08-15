Here's what happened today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

A shopper makes a dash for it in torrential rain in Dublin today. Source: RollingNews.ie

A Dublin man who was killed while out hunting with his dog on farmland in Tallaght earlier this year died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, an inquest has heard.

Diaries kept by Michael Collins during the last four years of his life will be made available to the public for the first time next month.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been extended for over half of the country until 10pm tonight.

DAA has changed its advice for passengers using Dublin Airport, reducing the amount of time it advises people to arrive before their scheduled flight.

An investigation has been launched after the discovery of an elderly woman’s body in Kerry earlier today.

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten has raised concerns that the government isn’t prepared for hundreds of thousands of people who suffer from symptoms such as fatigue and brain fog after contracting C0vid-19.

Dublin City Council has refused planning permission to contentious plans for a seven storey high 364 unit build-to-rent apartment scheme on former playing pitches at Terenure College.

A Dublin woman whose brothers were born at the former Tuam mother and baby institution has said the Government’s plans to exhume the bodies of infants at the site “does not go far enough”.

Bring in a 30% tax band rate in such a short period of time would be “challenging”, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has told Virgin Media News this evening.

INTERNATIONAL

Traditional dancers from Teocelo, Veracruz, prepare to dance at the feast of the Ascension of Mary in Mexico. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#BRITAIN More than €71.2 million worth of food went to waste in Britain in the first half of the year for want of people to pick it, the UK’s National Farmers’ Union said today.

#RUSSIA Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says prison officials ordered him to serve at least three days in solitary confinement, citing a minor infraction, in retaliation for his activism behind bars.

#AUSTRALIA Revelations that Australia’s ex-prime minister secretly appointed himself to several ministerial posts during the pandemic sparked a political firestorm, with his successor promising a rapid investigation.

#AFGHANISTAN Taliban fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul today as they marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan following a turbulent year that saw women’s rights crushed and a humanitarian crisis worsen.

#NORWAY A walrus nicknamed Freya that attracted crowds while basking in the Oslo fjord was euthanised yesterday, with Norway officials saying it was the only option but experts slamming an “infinitely sad” decision.

#PARTING SHOT

Tallaght was scene this morning to quite the fashion shoot. No not a fashion event launch but for gardaí and their new operational uniform.

They’ve decided to move away from polyester pants that smelled like a dead dog when wet and shirts with collars so sharp they could cut through steel.

The new get up is a cross between tactical chic, warehouse worker glamour and supermarket middle aisle comfort.

They’ve only changed the uniform on three occasions in the last 100 years and the project started in 2018. Let’s hope it suits the conditions of one of Ireland’s most difficult jobs.

Source: RollingNews.ie