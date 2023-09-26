GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Iveagh Markets

1. Repair work on the rundown Iveagh Markets in Dublin’s Liberties – described as “urgent” by housing minister Darragh O’Brien – will commence sometime late next year, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The projected timeline, confirmed to The Journal, has been criticised by local campaigners and councillors, who say they had hoped the protected structure would be secured before another winter could do more damage.

Over 13,300 refugees flee to Armenia

2. Roughly 13,350 have arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh – a majority ethnic Armenian breakaway enclave that was retaken by Azerbaijan last week – as Armenia’s Prime Minister has warned that ethnic cleansing is “underway” in the disputed region.

“As of September 26 8:00am, 13,350 forcibly displaced persons entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Armenian government said in a statement.

Energy prices

3. The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has found that there has been a month on month increase in the number of Irish households finding themselves in arrears on domestic gas bills since last November.

It has also found that there has been a “notable increase” in the number of domestic electricity customers falling into arrears since the last Government emergency electricity credit in March.

Trawler off Wexford coast to be searched for drugs

4. A boat that ran aground off the coast of Wexford is to be searched for drugs after two men were rescued from the water and arrested.

Advertisement

The stricken trawler has prompted a major security operation involving the Naval Service, gardaí and the Coast Guard.

Storm Agnes

5. Status Yellow wind and rain warnings have been issued for tomorrow ahead of the arrival of Storm Agnes.

The exact details of the forecast are still uncertain, but Met Éireann is expecting strong winds and plenty of rainfall across 24 counties.

India’s moon lander

6. It’s not looking good for the “re-awakening” of India’s moon lander as scientists wee unable to make communication with the spacecraft since it went into shutdown mode to survive freezing night conditions.

Efforts will continue to me made until 30 September, when the next lunar sunset is scheduled.

Creches closing

7. The Oireachtas creche is amongst those closing today as the Federation of Early Childhood Providers is set to protest on funding issues outside of the Dáil today.

Antarctic sea ice

8. Sea ice around Antarctica has hit record low levels this winter, compounding fears that the effects of climate change on the southern pole are worsening.