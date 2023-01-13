Advertisement

Rita Idanobo, originally from Nigeria, and Esmeraldo Tavares Ng from Angola celebrate after completing the Sanctuary Swimmers pilot programme on Myrtleville beach.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
31 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

  • Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman in her 40s was found in an apartment in Dublin this morning.
  • Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder as a man has died in a stabbing incident in the Finglas area of Dublin this evening.
  • The PSNI are investigating the murder of a father of four in Lurgan, Co Armagh who was shot multiple times, and whose body was discovered in a local park. 
  • All charges against Irishman Seán Binder have been thrown out by a Greek court. 
  • Permanent TSB has announced that it is increasing rates for customers taking out new fixed rate mortgages. 
  • The Irish Sign Language Act is “not operating as intended”, implementation is “poor across most sections” a report has found.
  • Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond has been appointed as a junior minister, following the resignation of Damien English yesterday.

 INTERNATIONAL

  • #RUSSIA has said its forces have wrested control of the war-scarred town of Soledar in east Ukraine, Moscow’s first claim of victory in months of battlefield setbacks.
  • #GAS PIPELINE EXPLOSION: An explosion damaged a gas pipeline in northern Lithuania today, with no injuries reported, according to operator Amber Grid.
  • #BENJAMIN MENDY has been cleared of sex attacks on four women, as jurors failed to reach verdicts on two others following a six-month trial.
  • #EXXONMOBIL publicly downplayed climate change even though scientists for the oil giant had accurately predicted global warming from fossil fuels as far back as the late 1970s, according to a study published yesterday.

 

PARTING SHOT 

winners

Two Tipperary students have been named as the BT Young Scientists of the Year this evening.

Liam Carew and Shane O’Connor of the Abbey School in Tipperary are taking home the top prize after impressing the judges with a project on “assessing the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescents’ life and development”.

The two sixth-year students, both aged 19, received the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and €7,500 and are set to represent Ireland at the EU Contest for Young Scientists in Brussels in September

Eimer McAuley
