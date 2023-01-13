Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
PARTING SHOT
Two Tipperary students have been named as the BT Young Scientists of the Year this evening.
Liam Carew and Shane O’Connor of the Abbey School in Tipperary are taking home the top prize after impressing the judges with a project on “assessing the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescents’ life and development”.
The two sixth-year students, both aged 19, received the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and €7,500 and are set to represent Ireland at the EU Contest for Young Scientists in Brussels in September
