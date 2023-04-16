Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #VIVIENNE MURPHY: The parents of a 10-year-old girl who died following a Strep A infection have said they want her story to save other children.
2. #WEST CORK: A farmer who died in an accident involving a bull on a farm near Enniskeane in west Cork on Friday has been named locally as 71-year-old Joseph Shorten.
3. #ALABAMA SHOOTING: At least four people were killed and several injured in a small town shooting in the US state of Alabama as multiple reports said the victims were celebrating a teen birthday party.
4. #RTÉ: An Post CEO David McRedmond said he has “no further interest in a role at RTÉ”, after confirming that he is out of the running to be the broadcaster’s next director general.
5. #FATAL COLLISION: A teenager has died following a collision in Portadown.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site