EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #VIVIENNE MURPHY: The parents of a 10-year-old girl who died following a Strep A infection have said they want her story to save other children.

Advertisement

2. #WEST CORK: A farmer who died in an accident involving a bull on a farm near Enniskeane in west Cork on Friday has been named locally as 71-year-old Joseph Shorten.

3. #ALABAMA SHOOTING: At least four people were killed and several injured in a small town shooting in the US state of Alabama as multiple reports said the victims were celebrating a teen birthday party.

4. #RTÉ: An Post CEO David McRedmond said he has “no further interest in a role at RTÉ”, after confirming that he is out of the running to be the broadcaster’s next director general.

5. #FATAL COLLISION: A teenager has died following a collision in Portadown.