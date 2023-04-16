Advertisement

# fatal collision
Teenage boy dies following collision in Portadown
Medical assistance was provided by emergency services, however the boy passed away at the scene.
30 minutes ago

A TEENAGE BOY  has died following a collision in Portadown in the early hours of this morning. 

The PSNI were alerted to the incident on the Moy Road shortly before 4.20 am last night, when it was reported that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb. 

A spokesperson for the Collision Investigation Unit said that officers and emergency services provided medical assistance at the scene, “however the teenage boy sadly passed away”. 

An investigation is now underway and the PSNI are appealing to anyone who was in the Moy Road area at around 4am, or anyone who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 412 of 16/04/23. 

