Teenage boy dies following collision in Portadown

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A TEENAGE BOY has died following a collision in Portadown in the early hours of this morning.
The PSNI were alerted to the incident on the Moy Road shortly before 4.20 am last night, when it was reported that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb.
A spokesperson for the Collision Investigation Unit said that officers and emergency services provided medical assistance at the scene, “however the teenage boy sadly passed away”.
An investigation is now underway and the PSNI are appealing to anyone who was in the Moy Road area at around 4am, or anyone who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 412 of 16/04/23.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site