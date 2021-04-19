#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s happening this morning.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 19 Apr 2021, 8:07 AM
Image: Nigel Roddis
Image: Nigel Roddis

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FINGLAS: A man has been charged by gardaí in connection with the murder of mother of one Jennifer Poole, 24. He will appear in Blanchardstown Court this morning. 

2. #WORK FROM HOME: A new study will be launched today for the latest edition of the national remote working in Ireland survey. 

3. #WHITE COLLAR: Justice Minister Helen McEntee has published a plan to tackle economic crime and corruption across the state.

4. #STUDENTS: Six English sides, including Manchester United and Liverpool, are involved in a proposal for a new Super League competition.

5. #VACCINE: MS sufferer Dearbhla Crosse is in Cohort 4 of the vaccination rollout, but she believes people like her are being left behind.

6. #BUBBLE: A travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand has started operating today.

7. #MARS: NASA hopes to make history today when the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter attempts the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

8. #TGIP: ‘We are not at that point yet’ - but when is a return to the office likely to happen? The Good Information Project examines when we will be likely to return to the office. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons in relation to some of the above stories. 

