Sunday 20 October, 2019
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s the news you need to know as you start your day today.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 9:05 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EXTENSION REBELLION: Boris Johnson has sent his extension letter to the EU after being forced to by parliament yesterday. Opposition leaders have criticised his “churlish” decision not to sign the letter. 

2. #SINGLE-USE PLASTICS: A proposed new law which aims to ban certain types of single-use plastics will be debated in the Dáil next week. 

3. #LONGFORD: There were more violent scenes in Longford during the last week as two gangs clashed. 

4. #PORNOGRAPHY: Officials in two government departments disagreed over who should be responsible for laws to stop children from accessing pornography online, according to new documents. 

5. #VOTING: Scrutiny continues to focus on Timmy Dooley, after the Fianna Fáil frontbencher had votes recorded despite him being absent from the Dáil. 

6. #CORK: Three men have been arrested following an attempted burglary in Cork. 

7. #HIGGINS: The President, as well as Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe, had to be evacuated from a hotel in Beirut due to “security concerns” associated with ongoing protests in the city. 

8. #DELAY: Minister Regina Doherty said she was “disappointed” at the failure of MPs to vote for Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. 

9. #DEFEAT: Questions have been asked after Ireland suffered a heavy defeat against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup.

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

