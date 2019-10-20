The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EXTENSION REBELLION: Boris Johnson has sent his extension letter to the EU after being forced to by parliament yesterday. Opposition leaders have criticised his “churlish” decision not to sign the letter.

2. #SINGLE-USE PLASTICS: A proposed new law which aims to ban certain types of single-use plastics will be debated in the Dáil next week.

3. #LONGFORD: There were more violent scenes in Longford during the last week as two gangs clashed.

4. #PORNOGRAPHY: Officials in two government departments disagreed over who should be responsible for laws to stop children from accessing pornography online, according to new documents.

5. #VOTING: Scrutiny continues to focus on Timmy Dooley, after the Fianna Fáil frontbencher had votes recorded despite him being absent from the Dáil.

6. #CORK: Three men have been arrested following an attempted burglary in Cork.

7. #HIGGINS: The President, as well as Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe, had to be evacuated from a hotel in Beirut due to “security concerns” associated with ongoing protests in the city.

8. #DELAY: Minister Regina Doherty said she was “disappointed” at the failure of MPs to vote for Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

9. #DEFEAT: Questions have been asked after Ireland suffered a heavy defeat against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup.