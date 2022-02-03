The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SYRIA The leader of ISIS was killed in a US military raid in Syria, with multiple civilian fatalities that include four children.

2. #NI Northern Ireland First Minister Givan is expected to announce his resignation, while the British Government say agri-food checks are still continuing in ports despite an order from Edwin Poots for them to stop.

3. #CHILDCARE Increased State spending on childcare is ‘not enough’ to solve the crisis for parents and providers.

Advertisement

4. #GOLFGATE The trial of two politicians and two hoteliers over the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner is continuing in Galway District Court.

5. #AWARD Campaigner Vicky Phelan is receiving the Freedom of Limerick today.