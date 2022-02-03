The 5 at 5: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #SYRIA The leader of ISIS was killed in a US military raid in Syria, with multiple civilian fatalities that include four children.
2. #NI Northern Ireland First Minister Givan is expected to announce his resignation, while the British Government say agri-food checks are still continuing in ports despite an order from Edwin Poots for them to stop.
3. #CHILDCARE Increased State spending on childcare is ‘not enough’ to solve the crisis for parents and providers.
4. #GOLFGATE The trial of two politicians and two hoteliers over the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner is continuing in Galway District Court.
5. #AWARD Campaigner Vicky Phelan is receiving the Freedom of Limerick today.
