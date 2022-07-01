#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 1 July 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Friday 1 Jul 2022, 9:30 PM
10 minutes ago 185 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5805646

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

street art 847 A new mural on the corner of George's Street in Dublin by artists Holly Pereira and Victoria Levins Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • Electric Ireland announced increases in electricity and gas prices of 10% and 30%.
  • Dr Tony Holohan officially stepped down from his role as chief medical officer after 14 years in the position.
  • Passengers at Dublin Airport described their experiences of Aer Lingus’ cancellations.
  • Tickets to purchase a ‘Gold Table’ at an upcoming dinner in Australia with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald are on sale for upwards of €2,000.
  • The notice period that landlords must give tenants before evictions are set to rise for tenancies under three years in duration- more than tripling for tenancies less than six months.
  • Almost 20% of women who irregularly use walking as a mode of transport cited personal safety concerns
  • The inquests into the Stardust fire will be held before an independently selected jury, instead of jurors being selected by gardaí as at present. 
  • Joshua Allen, son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen, has been sent to prison for another seven months on drugs offences.

THE WORLD

russia-ukraine-war-219-390x285 Source: Sofia Bobok

#EUROPE The World Health Organisation called for urgent efforts from governments and society to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

#UKRAINE The Ukrainian army accused Russia of using incendiary phosphorus munitions on Snake Island just a day after Moscow withdrew its forces from the island.

#RUSSIA The trial of US basketball star and Olympian Brittney Griner, detained in Russia since February, opened today.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been a long ol’ while, but Longitude returned to Marlay Park today to kick off the weekend festival.

Revellers enjoyed the first day of acts despite some unsettled weather – here are some snaps from the festival. (If you’re reading this in your email inbox and can’t view the images, click here.)

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

1431 NO FEE Longitude Festival Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

1457 NO FEE Longitude Festival

1510 NO FEE Longitude Festivals

1525 NO FEE Longitude Festival

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie