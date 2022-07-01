Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A new mural on the corner of George's Street in Dublin by artists Holly Pereira and Victoria Levins Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Electric Ireland announced increases in electricity and gas prices of 10% and 30%.

in electricity and gas prices of 10% and 30%. Dr Tony Holohan officially stepped down from his role as chief medical officer after 14 years in the position.

after 14 years in the position. Passengers at Dublin Airport described their experiences of Aer Lingus’ cancellations .

. Tickets to purchase a ‘Gold Table’ at an upcoming dinner in Australia with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald are on sale for upwards of €2,000.

are on sale for upwards of €2,000. The notice period that landlords must give tenants before evictions are set to rise for tenancies under three years in duration- more than tripling for tenancies less than six months.

that landlords must give tenants before evictions are set to rise for tenancies under three years in duration- more than tripling for tenancies less than six months. Almost 20% of women who irregularly use walking as a mode of transport cited personal safety concerns.

as a mode of transport cited personal safety concerns. The inquests into the Stardust fire will be held before an independently selected jury, instead of jurors being selected by gardaí as at present.

will be held before an independently selected jury, instead of jurors being selected by gardaí as at present. Joshua Allen, son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen, has been sent to prison for another seven months on drugs offences.

THE WORLD

Source: Sofia Bobok

#EUROPE The World Health Organisation called for urgent efforts from governments and society to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

#UKRAINE The Ukrainian army accused Russia of using incendiary phosphorus munitions on Snake Island just a day after Moscow withdrew its forces from the island.

#RUSSIA The trial of US basketball star and Olympian Brittney Griner, detained in Russia since February, opened today.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been a long ol’ while, but Longitude returned to Marlay Park today to kick off the weekend festival.

Revellers enjoyed the first day of acts despite some unsettled weather – here are some snaps from the festival. (If you’re reading this in your email inbox and can’t view the images, click here.)

Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie