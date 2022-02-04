The 8 at 8: Friday

GOOD MORNING.

1. #HEIGHT LIMITS: Dublin City Council has proposed updating the building height limits for the city, which could see some buildings reaching 25 storeys or potentially even higher.

The plan has three separate height categories, including a landmark classification, which DCC defines as a building that is substantially taller than its surroundings and that makes a ‘significant’ impact on the skyline.

DCC City Planning Officer John O’Hara told The Journal that he expected landmark buildings to be between 20 and 25 storeys in height.

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The Stormont Executive has formally been shorn of governing powers after DUP First Minister Paul Givan quit the administration.

Givan’s resignation came into effect at midnight and automatically removed Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her position as well.

3. #MORNING SICKNESS: Despite years of campaigning by pregnant women – as well as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly stating while he was in Opposition that a morning sickness drug called Cariban should be available on the drugs payment scheme – it is still not being reimbursed by the State.

Over the course of a woman’s pregnancy, the drug can cost between €1,500 and €3,000.

4. #NEWSPAPERS: The front pages of the UK’s leading newspapers focus on the resignation of Boris Johnson’s top aides, as well as the energy rebate announced by the Chancellor to cushion the blow of the cost-of-living crisis in the months ahead.

The resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister of Northern Ireland did not feature on the front of any of the UK’s major papers.

5. #HEALTH SERVICE: The HSE has no climate action plan in place at the moment, but an infrastructure report set to be released in March will pave the way for a wider climate strategy.

The health service has the highest greenhouse gas emissions of any public body. Under the 2021 Climate Action Plan, large public sector organisations must create climate action roadmaps by the end of this year.

6. #AMAZON: Amazon’s profits in the fourth quarter nearly doubled despite the online giant facing surging costs linked to a snarled supply chain and labour shortages.

The company, based in Seattle, also raised its annual Prime membership fee yesterday to $139 per year from $119. This is the first time Amazon has raised the price since 2018.

Shares of Amazon rose nearly 17% in after-market trading.

7. #SPOTIFY: The head of embattled streaming service Spotify has told staff that Joe Rogan is vital to the company, but that he doesn’t agree with the controversial podcaster.

The comments were published today as the firm’s stock went into freefall.

Spotify has found itself stuck between its $100 million flagship talent and a popular backlash over Covid-19 misinformation on his shows.

8. #WEATHER: A nationwide Status Yellow snow-ice warning is currently in effect until 10am.

The warning came into place at 3am, with Met Éireann warning of “icy stretches” across the country this morning.