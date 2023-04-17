Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#SUDAN Sudanese in the capital Khartoum and other cities huddled in their homes for a third day, as the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country. Charities including Concern have suspended their work in the northeast African country.
#OIL PROTEST Activists form ‘Just Stop Oil’ forced a stoppage in play early in the evening session at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield. The duo invaded the arena shortly after play began, interrupting the match by jumping on the table where one man released a packet of orange dye.
#SPACEX It postponed the first test flight of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built.
A burning question after today’s extraordinary verdict in the Regency shooting trial is where does Gerry “The Monk” Hutch go next? Niall O’Connor looks at how Hutch’s property dealings during the Celtic Tiger years might hold the answer.
And if you’re looking for a read back on today’s events, Eimer McCauley has this piece from inside the courtroom.
