Two men (20s) hospitalised after incident involving a car in Tallaght

TWO MEN AGED in their 20s have been hospitalised following an incident in Tallaght.

The incident, understood to have involved a vehicle, has resulted in one man in a “critical condition” and another man withinjuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have secured “a number of scenes” for examination as part of the investigation into what happened.

Advertisement

Shortly after 5pm, gardaí and emergency Services were alerted following “reports of an incident” in the Kiltalown area of Tallaght.

The two men who were injured in the course of the incident were removed by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.

“One of males is currently in a critical condition, while injures to the second male are not described as life threatening. A number of scenes in the Kiltalown area are preserved for examination,” gardaí said.

A garda spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing and no further details are currently available.