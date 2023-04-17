Mary Lou McDonald criticises 'false and deeply offensive' claims she had links to Gerard Hutch

MARY LOU MCDONALD has criticised what she has called “false and deeply offensive comments” made during the Special Criminal Court trial claiming she had met Gerry “The Monk” Hutch.

In a statement saying she wanted “to set out the facts”, the Sinn Féin leader rejected the evidence of the party’s former councillor Jonathan Dowdall during the course of the trial, adding that she has “never received money or electoral support” from Hutch.

McDonald said: “I have never met Gerard Hutch. I have never received money or electoral support from Gerard Hutch.

“The record shows, that I have stood resolutely on the side of the community in the fight against criminal gangs, drug dealers and anti-social elements, and I will continue to do so.”

She added that Dowdall “should never have been a member” of the party.

“Had I known what he would become involved in he would not have been a party member for one minute, never mind running for public office – I would not tolerate that,” she said.

The verdict in the high-profile trial was delivered this afternoon by the non-jury court, with presiding judge Justice Tara Burns sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.

Giving her reaction to the Special Criminal Court verdict setting Hutch free, McDonald said that “my party’s full and wholehearted support” is behind garda efforts to confront organised crime within the community.

She commended gardaí and the courts on their “two successful convictions” over the “brutal and callous” murder of Byrne in February 2016.

Verdicts

Hutch (60), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denied the murder of Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in on 5 February 2016.

Though he has been found not guilty, his two co-accused, Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, were found guilty of the charges they faced.

Murphy and Bonney had been charged with participating in or contributing to the murder of Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles.

“The Gardaí and the criminal justice system must continue to effectively and relentlessly target the organised crime bosses, their operations and their assets and be given all the resources and powers they need,” she said.

“We need targeted and substantial investment in community development, education and employment, particularly in those areas of our cities where organised crime gangs are recruiting members and where their malign influence has had a devastating effect on social cohesion.

In further political reaction, Justice Minister Simon Harris has said the government will continue to support the gardaí in their investigations into organised crime, despite the setback of today’s Special Criminal Court verdict in favour of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch.

In a brief statement issued this afternoon following the verdicts, Harris said he notes the judgements made by the Special Criminal Court and added that the investigation into the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016 remains “live and continuing”.

A spokesperson for Harris said: “The judiciary are, under the Constitution, independent in the exercise of their functions.

“The minister also notes An Garda Síochána’s investigation into the murder and events at the Regency Hotel on February 5th 2016 remains live and is continuing.

“An Garda Síochána has made significant progress in tackling gangland crime in recent years, and the Minister and Government will continue to support them in their efforts.”